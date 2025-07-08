Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: Catchers
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century and now it is time to recognize some of the greatest backstops to play the game.
There are three players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
There are several familiar names included in the list above that are familiar to the average college softball fan.
Reese Atwood, Kinzie Hansen, Dejah Mulipola, Jocelyn Erickson, Michaela Edenfield, Sahvanna Jaquish, Amanda Chidester, Gwen Svekis, and Taylor Edwards either currently play in college, have recently graduated, or compete in pro leagues or with Team USA.
What about some of the other names? What is their legacy?
Start at the top with Stacey Nuveman-Deniz. The former UCLA Bruin and current head coach at San Diego State was named the 2002 USA Collegiate Player of the Year and won her third Pac-10 Conference Player of The Year award.
Nuveman-Deniz finished her college career holding UCLA program records in batting average, RBIs, home runs, hits, doubles, walks (including intentional), slugging, and on-base percentage
Jessica Shults was a legend for the Oklahoma Sooners. During her career in Norman, she earned several accolades including 2013 All-Big 12 Defensive Team, 2012 First-Team NFCA All-American, 2011 and 2010 NFCA Second-Team All-American, NFCA All-Central Region first team in 2012, 2011 and 2010, 2012 Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year, 2012 All-Big 12 First Team, 2011 All-Big 12 Second Team and 2010 All-Big 12 First Team.
Kristen Rivera remains the only Washington Husky to ever win the Pac-10 or Pac-12 Player of the Year award, winning that honor twice, in 2004 and 2005. She also became UW's first four-time All-American, earning a second-team selection as a freshman in 2002 and a first-team honors in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
Chelsea Bramlett and Keri McCallum join Mia Davidson as three catchers from Mississippi State. Bramlett became the first Bulldog to earn three First-Team All-America honors and was named to Team USA in 2009. McCallum joined the Bulldogs as a brand-new program in 1996 and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference as a true freshman. She ended her career in 2000 as the NFCA Catcher of the Year as a senior. Davidson is one of the best to ever play in Starkville and was named the NFCA/Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year and was a unanimous NFCA First Team All-American.
Lexie Elkins transferred to Louisiana after spending one season at Texas Tech. With the Ragin' Cajuns, Elkins became just the sixth player in program history to earn All-American status three times and the third to receive honors in three consecutive seasons.
Haley Woods was Cal’s starting catcher in each of her four years at Cal, and the only Golden Bear player to start every game in 2004, 2005 and 2006. She graduated holding the career RBIs record with 191. She was also named NCAA NFCA and Easton First Team All-American, Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year, All-Region First Team and Pac-10 First Team.
Killian Roessner earned Diamond Catcher of the Year honors in 2007 as a junior with LSU. She also became the fourth player in LSU softball history to earn NFCA first-team All-America honors that season.
Belinda White played college softball at Troy but represented Australia on the international stage throughout her career. She suited up for the Trojans in 2010, starting all 56 games behind the dish, recording a team-best fielding percentage (.994).
Lauren Lappin was a catcher and a shortstop with Stanford. She also played for Team USA from 2004-2012. In her four years at Stanford, Lappin was a two-time Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006 and received second- and third-team NFCA All-America honors in 2004 and 2005. She was also named first-team All-Pac-10 in 2004, second-team All-Pac-12 in 2003, and second-team All-Pacific Region in 2006. In 2004, Lappin was a WCWS All-Tournament Team selection as a sophomore.
