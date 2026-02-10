Softball On SI Weekly Awards Highlight Stanford, Michigan State, Belmont and Auburn

The first week of the 2026 college softball season is in the book and it is time for Softball On SI to unveil it's first set of weekly awards.

Throughout the season, the staff at Softball On SI will determine a Player of the Week, Pitcher of the Week, Freshman of the Week, and Team of the Week.

Player of the Week: Taryn Kern, Stanford

Senior Taryn Kern batted .733 with 11 hits, six which were extra bases, en route No. 18 Stanford's 5-0 performance at the Stanford Invitational. The infielder collected 20 total bases on four doubles, one triple and one home run, as well as five RBI. She slugged for 1.333 and produced an on-base percentage of .788.

Kern scored at least twice in all but the 7-3 win over San Jose State. That same game, Kern totaled eight bases alone and was responsible for three RBI. She is well on her way to matching last year's 17 multi-hit contests, tallying three to kick off opening week.

Stanford defeated No. 24 Oklahoma State and All-American Ruby Meylan, 4-2, before run-ruling the Cowgirls the next day, 10-0 (5 inn.). The Cardinal handled San Jose State twice, including another 16-4, shortened game, and took down their rival in UC Berkeley, 7-2 to round out the five games on home turf.

Bombs away Taryn Kern!!



TK adds insurance runs in the sixth!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/ko2LWbPcan — Stanford Softball (@StanfordSball) February 7, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Maya Johnson, Belmont

Belmont's Maya Johnson tossed two seven inning gems to earn two of the Bruins' three wins to start 2026. Headlining the weekend was Johnson's second career perfect game in a 9-0 victory over Missouri State on Friday at the Red and Black Showcase hosted by Georgia. Johnson faced the minimum, throwing 83 pitches and fanned 15.

Just two days later, Johnson was back on the rubber with the same stuff, this time against SEC powerhouse No. 15 Georgia. The lefty held the Bulldogs to one run, scattering eight hits, and struck out 12. The 2-1 Bruin triumph, which was decided in the first two innings, marked history for the program. It was the first-ever top 25 win as well as the first success against an SEC opponent.

. @MayaJohnson_SJA goes the distance and K’s 12 Bulldogs as Belmont takes down ranked Georgia #ItsBruinTime pic.twitter.com/ig4fcfbR6x — Belmont Softball (@BelmontSoftball) February 8, 2026

Co-Freshman of the Week: Zoie Bernard, Michigan State & Haven Roebuck, Auburn

Zoie Bernard was 7-for-17 (.412) with three doubles, two triples, and three stolen bases to assist Michigan State in its best start since 1997, 4-1. The freshman out of Cordova, Tenn. also contributed nine runs, drew fives walks, slugged for .824 and posted a .545 on-base percentage.

Bernard came up clutch in MSU's 5-2 upset over No. 9 Clemson, supplying two doubles and two runs.

Auburn's Haven Roebuck led the Tiger offense, slashing for .450/.542/.700 in her collegiate debut. Roebuck started every game at third base, tying two other teammates with a team-high nine hits. The freshman found the gap for five doubles and amassed eight RBI.

In Auburn's sizable 10-5 win versus No. 9 Clemson, Roebuck lined the stat sheet with two runs, two walks, a hit, and a RBI.

Team of the Week: Michigan State

As stated, Michigan State is off to a program-best start in 2026 after sealing four wins over BYU (8-4), Longwood (4-1), Pitt (9-7), and No. 9 Clemson (5-2) at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Additionally, the Spartans were narrowly edged by Auburn, 6-9.

MSU combined for a .247 batting average and slugged for .404. In the five games, the Spartans outscored opponents, 32-23 and executed with eight more extra base hits than their counterparts, for a total of 49 bases.

Sydney Doloszycki joined Bernard offensively with nine hits and four RBI, while Hannah Hawley blasted two bombs and tabbed seven RBI.

In the circle, sophomores Jacey Schuler and Carsyn Cassady were brilliant overall, holding a strong Clemson offense to just two runs. In three appearances and 8.1 innings, Cassady upheld a 0.00 ERA and limited her foes to a .167 average, with eight punch outs.

Schuler threw 9.1 innings, recording a 1.50 ERA and earned seven strikeouts.

