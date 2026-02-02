Split First-Place Votes Hint at Wide-Open 2026 OVC Softball Season
The Southeast Missouri Redhawks (SEMO) were projected as the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) front-runners for the upcoming 2026 season, as voted on by the league's 10 head coaches, announced on Thursday.
In addition, 19 athletes, two from each school with the exception of Lindenwood's one, earned spots on the All-OVC Preseason Team.
This is the third consecutive year that SEMO has been dubbed the OVC preseason favorite. The Redhawks have claimed the number one preseason slot almost every year since 2020, excluding 2023.
Last year, the Redhawks compiled a 27-19 overall record and went 17-9 in league play, finishing third in the OVC standings. In the OVC Championship Tournament, SEMO came up just shy of clinching the final series, falling to Southern Illinois Edwardsville (SIUE) for the second time that weekend, and fourth time that season.
Eastern Illinois (34-22, 21-5 OVC) brought home the OVC Championship Tournament hardware in 2025, while SIUE (32-22, 19-6 OVC) claimed the runner-up banner. As a result, SIUE collected eight first-place votes and was nine points off from SEMO's total.
2026 Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Poll
1. Southeast Missouri, 148 (8)
2. SIUE, 139 (8)
3. Eastern Illinois, 138 (3)
4. Lindenwood, 108
5. Southern Indiana, 107 (1)
6. Tennessee Tech, 75
7. Tennessee State, 68
8. UT Martin, 55
9. Western Illinois, 41
10. Morehead State, 21
2026 Preseason All-OVC Team
The 2026 players to watch list features six pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, three outfielders, and two utility players.
Pitchers
Bryana French, Eastern Illinois
Ryleigh Owens, Lindenwood
Rylie Burney, Morehead State
Maddie Carney, SEMO
Emily York, Tennessee Tech
Lillie Wools, Western Illinois
Catchers
Sydney Farmer, Morehead State
Avary Makarewicz, UT Martin
Infielders
Aubrie Shore, SEOM
Raegan Duncan, SIUE
Sydney Long, Southern Indiana
Jace Jackson, Tennessee State
Kailyn Jean-Baptiste, Tennessee State
Sophia Sanchez, Western Illinois
Outfielders
Kaylin Fahy, SIUE
Kate Satkoski, Southn Indiana
Olivia Evans, Tennessee Tech
Utility Players
Abi Hatton, Eastern Illinois
Dylan Scott, UT Martin
Additionally, the OVC recognized the All-Conference honorees returning to their respective rosters in 2026. Headlining SEMO's veterans are junior infielder Brooklyn Saysoff, senior outfielder Madison Winkler, and 2023 OVC Co-Player of the Year Aubrie Shore.
Saysoff put together a .363 batting average in her sophomore campaign, with 49 RBI, five bombs, and 15 doubles, while Winkler tallied a .348 average, drew 20 walks and was 14-for-16 on the base paths. Shore medically redshirted the 2025 season and will look to build upon her already decorated career.
For SIUE, notable right-handed pitcher Avery Arwood, who tossed a majority of the Cougars' innings (132.2) in 2025, is also back. In 29 appearances in the circle, Arwood went 11-8, with 13 complete games and three shutouts.
The OVC teams are slated to begin the new season on Friday, Feb. 6 with conference matchups set for early March. The OVC Championship will run from May 6-9 in Peoria, Ill.
Recommended Links
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew