Split First-Place Votes Hint at Wide-Open 2026 OVC Softball Season

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks (SEMO) were projected as the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) front-runners for the upcoming 2026 season, as voted on by the league's 10 head coaches, announced on Thursday.

In addition, 19 athletes, two from each school with the exception of Lindenwood's one, earned spots on the All-OVC Preseason Team.

This is the third consecutive year that SEMO has been dubbed the OVC preseason favorite. The Redhawks have claimed the number one preseason slot almost every year since 2020, excluding 2023.

Last year, the Redhawks compiled a 27-19 overall record and went 17-9 in league play, finishing third in the OVC standings. In the OVC Championship Tournament, SEMO came up just shy of clinching the final series, falling to Southern Illinois Edwardsville (SIUE) for the second time that weekend, and fourth time that season.

Eastern Illinois (34-22, 21-5 OVC) brought home the OVC Championship Tournament hardware in 2025, while SIUE (32-22, 19-6 OVC) claimed the runner-up banner. As a result, SIUE collected eight first-place votes and was nine points off from SEMO's total.

2026 Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Poll

1. Southeast Missouri, 148 (8)

2. SIUE, 139 (8)

3. Eastern Illinois, 138 (3)

4. Lindenwood, 108

5. Southern Indiana, 107 (1)

6. Tennessee Tech, 75

7. Tennessee State, 68

8. UT Martin, 55

9. Western Illinois, 41

10. Morehead State, 21

2026 Preseason All-OVC Team

The 2026 players to watch list features six pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, three outfielders, and two utility players.

Pitchers

Bryana French, Eastern Illinois

Ryleigh Owens, Lindenwood

Rylie Burney, Morehead State

Maddie Carney, SEMO

Emily York, Tennessee Tech

Lillie Wools, Western Illinois

Catchers

Sydney Farmer, Morehead State

Avary Makarewicz, UT Martin

Infielders

Aubrie Shore, SEOM

Raegan Duncan, SIUE

Sydney Long, Southern Indiana

Jace Jackson, Tennessee State

Kailyn Jean-Baptiste, Tennessee State

Sophia Sanchez, Western Illinois

Outfielders

Kaylin Fahy, SIUE

Kate Satkoski, Southn Indiana

Olivia Evans, Tennessee Tech

Utility Players

Abi Hatton, Eastern Illinois

Dylan Scott, UT Martin

Additionally, the OVC recognized the All-Conference honorees returning to their respective rosters in 2026. Headlining SEMO's veterans are junior infielder Brooklyn Saysoff, senior outfielder Madison Winkler, and 2023 OVC Co-Player of the Year Aubrie Shore.

Saysoff put together a .363 batting average in her sophomore campaign, with 49 RBI, five bombs, and 15 doubles, while Winkler tallied a .348 average, drew 20 walks and was 14-for-16 on the base paths. Shore medically redshirted the 2025 season and will look to build upon her already decorated career.

For SIUE, notable right-handed pitcher Avery Arwood, who tossed a majority of the Cougars' innings (132.2) in 2025, is also back. In 29 appearances in the circle, Arwood went 11-8, with 13 complete games and three shutouts.

The OVC teams are slated to begin the new season on Friday, Feb. 6 with conference matchups set for early March. The OVC Championship will run from May 6-9 in Peoria, Ill.

Recommended Links