Stacy May-Johnson Returns to Iowa as Head Softball Coach

Maren Angus-Coombs

Iowa pitcher Jalen Adams, right, huddles up with teammates during an NCAA Cy-Hawk series softball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Stacy May-Johnson is returning to Iowa as the sixth head coach in program history, Director of Athletics Beth Goetz announced Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy May-Johnson back to Iowa as the new head coach of our softball program,” said Goetz via press release. “Stacy is a proven leader with a deep understanding of what it means to be a Hawkeye. Her experience as a standout student-athlete, combined with her coaching success and commitment to developing young women on and off the field, makes her the ideal person to lead our program into its next chapter. We are excited for the future of Iowa softball under her leadership.”

May's coaching career began at Iowa when she finished playing and she brings 20 years of coaching experience with to the Big Ten.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Iowa City and to once again be a Hawkeye,” said May-Johnson. “I look forward to leading Iowa softball to Big Ten Championships and the Women's College World Series, and creating a championship culture both in the classroom and on the field.”

May-Johnson played at Iowa from 2003-06, where she was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and the 2003 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She is still in the top 15 in program history in career games played, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and batting average.

The former Hawkeye spent the last four seasons at Fresno State and before there had stops at Utah Valley (2020-21), Eastern Kentucky (2018-19), Purdue (2017), Louisville (2015-16), Iowa (2011-14), and Louisville (2008-10).

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

