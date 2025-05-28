Stacy May-Johnson Returns to Iowa as Head Softball Coach
Stacy May-Johnson is returning to Iowa as the sixth head coach in program history, Director of Athletics Beth Goetz announced Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy May-Johnson back to Iowa as the new head coach of our softball program,” said Goetz via press release. “Stacy is a proven leader with a deep understanding of what it means to be a Hawkeye. Her experience as a standout student-athlete, combined with her coaching success and commitment to developing young women on and off the field, makes her the ideal person to lead our program into its next chapter. We are excited for the future of Iowa softball under her leadership.”
May's coaching career began at Iowa when she finished playing and she brings 20 years of coaching experience with to the Big Ten.
“I am thrilled to be coming back to Iowa City and to once again be a Hawkeye,” said May-Johnson. “I look forward to leading Iowa softball to Big Ten Championships and the Women's College World Series, and creating a championship culture both in the classroom and on the field.”
May-Johnson played at Iowa from 2003-06, where she was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and the 2003 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She is still in the top 15 in program history in career games played, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBIs and batting average.
The former Hawkeye spent the last four seasons at Fresno State and before there had stops at Utah Valley (2020-21), Eastern Kentucky (2018-19), Purdue (2017), Louisville (2015-16), Iowa (2011-14), and Louisville (2008-10).