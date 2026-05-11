Stillwater Regional: Schedule & Updates

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls host Stanford, Princeton, and Eastern Illinois in the NCAA Stillwater Regional played in Cowgirl Stadium this weekend.

Oklahoma State is the 14th overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Princeton vs. Stanford | 1 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Game 2: Eastern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 lsoer | 5 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 3 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 5:30 p.m. CT | TBD