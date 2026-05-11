Tallahassee Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Tallahassee NCAA Softball Regional.
Florida State will host a NCAA Regional for the 12th-consecutive season and will host Stetson, UCF and Jacksonville State in the Tallahassee Regional.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: FSU vs. Stetson | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU
Game 2: UCF vs. Jacksonville State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD
Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD
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Published | Modified
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.