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Softball On SI

Tallahassee Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Tallahassee NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Florida State received the ninth overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Florida State received the ninth overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State will host a NCAA Regional for the 12th-consecutive season and will host Stetson, UCF and Jacksonville State in the Tallahassee Regional.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: FSU vs. Stetson | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Game 2: UCF vs. Jacksonville State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | TBD | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 winner | TBD | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner | TBD | TBD

Game 7 (if necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | TBD | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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