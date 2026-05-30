Tennessee Punches Ticket to WCWS Semifinals With Walk-Off Win Over Texas Tech

Emma Clarke launched Tennessee into the win column with a walk-off home run on the second pitch of the ninth inning, securing a 2-1 win and moving the Lady Vols into the semifinals.

"Honestly, just looking to swing at strikes and get something going for my team," said Clarke after the game. "So being a lead-off, I just wanted to put the ball in play any way I could, and it worked out."

In a game marred by technical difficulties for viewers at home, Tennessee and Texas Tech put on a masterclass in the circle.

Texas Tech will play UCLA in an elimination game on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

Sometime during the second inning of the winner's bracket matchup, the contest went off the air due to a power outage, and viewers were surprised when ESPN's "Squeeze Play" featuring three NCAA baseball games was on instead of the softball game.

The game returned sometime in the third inning.

Luckily, the only thing viewers missed were a couple of scoreless innings. The two teams exchanged four innings of zeroes before Tennessee freshman outfielder Taelyn Holley broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run to left field.

Texas Tech tried to break through in the sixth inning after Mia Williams doubled to left center and Jackie Lis singled to center. Williams was cut down at home plate for the second out of the inning.

Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens escaped the jam getting Jasmyn Burns to pop out to third base.

The Red Raiders finally pushed a run across in the most fitting way as former Lady Vol Taylor Pannell led off the seventh with a single and scored on a Desirae Spearman pinch-hit sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Pannell was initially called out at home, but Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco challenged the call, and the replay showed that while the throw beat her home, the tag missed her.

Pickens was lifted for Sage Mardjetko with two outs in the seventh and a tie game.

The senior All-American's day was done after pitching 6.2 innings and allowing one earned run on five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. She was a no-decision in the circle because she left when the game was tied.

Mardjetko earned the win after 2.1 innings of work. She held the Red Raiders to just two walks and struck out two.

For Texas Tech, the pitcher of record was Kaitlyn Terry. She started the game and then moved to right field in the third inning. Glasco opted to hand the ball to NiJaree Canady who threw 3.2 innings, allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out three.

Terry pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and four strikeouts.