Texas A&M Softball Star Speaks Out After Racist Messages, Hate Mail Linked to AI Story

Mya Perez is being forced to fight a battle that she didn't ask for.

The Texas A&M infielder took to social media to address fake stories about her that have been circulating the internet.

"Sad that I even have to make this post, but I want to clear things up," Perez wrote in a post on Instgram. "The quotes and stories going around about me online are completely fake. I never said any of those statements. Please don't believe everything you see on the internet. I've been getting a lot of hate and racial comments because of these posts and that is mot okay. No one deserves that over somehting that isn't even true."

A Facebook page called Aggieland Iron Will, an AI-generated account, has posted several fake stories about Perez and the softball team. But Perez has been the focal point of several posts that also include AI-generated photos of her to make her appear angry.

The page has also posted graphics with quotes that Perez never said.

This has led to several of her teammates and some former teammates to spread the word about the false narrative that is being spread about Perez.

Tallen Edwards, a senior infielder, has posted a screenshot of Perez's Instagram post in the comments of the AI-generated stories to make sure it doesn't go any further.

Koko Wooley, who graduated after the 2025 season, commented on Perez regarding the AI page's fake story about her.

"If it makes you feel better mymy, everyone thinks I quit softball cus my dads sick..AI is a demon don't let people that believe anyything steal your light."

Despite the fake stories and added unnecessary stress, Perez is still raking at the plate.

The junior leads the Aggies with a .464 batting average, a 1.000 slugging percentage, and a 1.575 OPS. She seven doubles, 10 home runs, 30 runs batted in, 17 runs scored, 15 walks, six hit-by-pitches, and a .575 on-base percentage.

The Aggies are coming off a tough weekend, splitting two games on Friday at the San Marcos Showdown. TAMU dropped a 3-1 contest to Texas State and beat Tarleton State, 15-2. Perez has reached base safely in 28 consecutive games.

Texas A&M, which is ranked No. 22 by Softball America, will begin SEC play against No. 19 LSU at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La., beginning March 14-16. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

