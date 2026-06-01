Texas Advances to WCWS Championship Series After Beating Tennessee Twice

The Texas Longhorns became the 11th team to punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series Championship Series after losing their first game, beating the Tennessee Lady Vols twice on Monday in Oklahoma City.

Texas won the first game 5-2 and the second 4-0.

Katie Stewart homered in both games, and Teagan Kavan earned a save before pitching a complete game two-hit shutout in the second.

that makes 3️⃣0️⃣ home runs on Stewie’s season 😮‍💨#HookEm pic.twitter.com/kJSBxB98XZ — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 1, 2026

Stewart became the fourth player in Division I to reach the 30-home run mark and Kavan struck out 10, improving to 28-6 on the year.

"I think I was able to mix a little bit more than I did the first day," Kavan said. "I think I hit -- I don't know what the stats will show, but I think I hit corners a little better than I did. I missed a pitch, and they capitalized on it the first day. I was able to keep them off the board today, and so that was huge just to keep our team in the game.

"I think Coach PR (Pattiie Ruth Taylor) adjusted really well, and Coach (Mike) White and them calling pitches, we were able to keep them off balance all day. Reese (Atwood) was talking to me the whole time. Throwing after Cit (Citlaly Gutierrez), I think we complement each other, so that also helps."

Before head coach Mike White handed the ball of to Kavan, Citlaly Gutierrez pitched a season-high 6.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

"The second we all knew that Cit was going to throw today, she was going to give us her all and leave it all on the field," Kavan added. "That's what we wanted to do for her as well, and then myself in my response too. We just wanted to empty the tank for what we had that today, and I think we were able to do that. It was huge for her to see that. Like I said, we're not here without her. It was a huge, huge performance for her."

Both teams exchanged scoreless frames for the first three innings before Reese Atwood unloaded on a solo home run to centerfield.

Tennessee tied it in the bottom of the fourth after Gabby Leach tripled, scoring Ella Dodge.

It was all Texas in the fifth as the Longhorns scored three on Stewart's solo run and Hannah Wells's two-RBI single.

Both teams added another run in the seventh.

IF NECESSARY IS NECESSARY‼️



Texas forces a winner-take-all and will face Tennessee again for a trip to the championship 🍿



📺 Game 2 on ESPN and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/ak7IMz9l9X — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2026

In the if-necessary game, the Tennessee bats went ice cold. Texas managed to score three runs in the third and one in the fifth. All came against Karlyn Pickens.

The Lady Vols simply could not generate anything offensive and head coach Karen Weekly took full responsibility for the collapse after the game.

"There's a lot of things there, and I take full responsibility for it," Weekly said. "I think, number one, your preparation, knowing what you're going to face and being ready for it. Also knowing how to handle the moments when somebody is dealing, like Teagan Kavan was today.

"I thought we got a little bit frustrated at times, and that took us out of some at-bats. We were chasing things out of the zone and then taking things in the zone, which usually stems from you're kind of overthinking things and getting a little bit frustrated.

"Part of that is maturity with players. Part of it's preparation and making sure that they're ready for those moments. Ultimately, it falls on my shoulders, and I take responsibility for it."

Pickens did not appear in the first game for Tennessee but did pitch the entirety of the second. Her collegiate career came to an end after 6.0 innings, four earned, seven hits, three walks, and six strikeouts.

Texas advances to its third straight championship series and fourth in the last five years. The Longhorns await the winner of Texas Tech and Alabama.