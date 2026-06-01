Texas Outlasts Nebraska at Women's College World Series, Advances to Semifinals

The Texas Longhorns survived and advanced with a 3-1 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday at the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Jordy Frahm carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and had a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings before Texas recorded three straight hits, with the last one leaving the yard.

Jaycie Nichols broke up the no-hitter with an infield single, Kayden Henry followed with a single to right field and Katie Stewart launched 29th home run of the season to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead.

Texas starter Tegan Kavan allowed a solo home run to Frahm to start the game and didn't allow a runner past second second base after that.

Kavan allowed a total of four hits, walked one and struck out three.

"Amazing spectacle of pitching from both teams," said Texas head coach Mike White. "Jordy Frahm is a true warrior. I was hoping the game wouldn't rest on just one hit, one home run. Teagan pitched a great game there. Limited her pitches to 91 pitches, an average of 13 per inning, which is what we shoot for.

"Again, really hot out there today. Right now, we're just happy to be on the right side of things in a tough ballgame."

The game on Sunday was a far cry from the previous two matchups back in February. Both games were high scoring affairs with Texas winning one 15-10 and Nebraska winning the other 8-5.

Both Stewart and Nichols said they learned from their at-bats during those first two games and took that into account against Frahm on Sunday.

"Yeah, just knowing how I got pitched in February, kind of similar this time around," said Stewart. "Just kind of banking on that, knowing I was starting to see well leading up into the at-bat. Just trusting my process, my plan.

"I think it all worked out in that at-bat."

"I think like Stewy said, I was getting pitched the same pitches through my first at-bat, really just learning through every pitch," added Nichols. "I've seen almost every pitch that she'd thrown."

“anything for my teammates and for the seniors” 🥹🫶#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Y7ASsH9LZp — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 31, 2026

While the hitters took advantage of previous at-bats against Frahm, Kavan used film from Nebraska's game against Alabama on Saturday, noticing the Huskers struggle against the drop ball.

The game plan worked, Kavan induced 12 ground ball outs and only needed 91 total pitches to get through all seven innings.

"I think we learned a lot from last night's game that they played," said Kavan. "The drop ball was effective then. We kind of used that going into today, knew I had to get my drop ball on."

With the win, Texas advances to the WCWS semifinals against Tennessee on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.