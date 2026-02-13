Texas Softball Has A New All-Time Home Run Leader

It was the blast heard around the city of Austin when Texas superstar Reese Atwood launched her 59th career home run, fourth of the 2026 season, to set the new all-time record for the No. 2 Longhorns program in an early-season matchup against Abilene Christian on Thursday.

On a warm, 74-degree night at McCombs Field, Atwood blasted a two-run shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning, with one out, to give her team a 10-0 lead in their first game of the Bevo Classic.

Texas would eventually win, 11-0, in run-rule fashion. Atwood also drew a walk and scored twice in the same contest.

Atwood surpassed Longhorn great Taylor Hoagland (2010-13), who previously held the record at 58 career home runs.

"It means a lot," Atwood said in a post-game interview. "I look back at my freshman year coming 'till now and I owe so much to the people here at Texas to be able to help me accomplish my goals. I could not do it without them.

"Growing up, I don't think I ever really dreamed of this. It was just one of those things, taking a step at a time, believing in myself, the team believing in me. It all worked out that way."

Here’s Reese Atwood on what breaking the career home run record means to her as well as how proud she is of her growth since her freshman year. #HookEm | @TSTVSports | @ChrisThomasson7 | @LarissaLiska | @qmartinez | @reycastillo361 pic.twitter.com/KxyH3OGdVV — Grabiel Silva (@G_Silva0504) February 13, 2026

The Longhorn backstop continues to etch her name into the history books on the Forty Acres, both in career and single-season metrics. At the end of the 2025 season, Atwood had established a new career RBI milestone, 222 total, a mark she's already added to in her senior campaign.

Atwood is a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist and All-American, as well as the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Catcher of the Year and Johnny Bench Award recipient.

The Sandia, Texas, native led her Longhorns to their first-ever National Championship just one year ago, and will look to spearhead another postseason run to close out her incredible collegiate journey.

So far, the cleanup hitter is batting .500, with nine hits and 12 RBIs. Her slugging percentage sits at 1.167, and her on-base percentage is .609.

The NCAA reigning champions are off to a 5-1 start in 2026 with three victories over two top 25 teams in No. 9 Nebraska, 15-10, No. 25 Washington, 11-6, and 5-0. Texas was predicted to finish first in the SEC preseason poll.

The Bevo Classic continues this weekend as the Burnt Orange will face Ohio State and Syracuse on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Recommended Links