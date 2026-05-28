Texas Tech’s WCWS Arrival Came With a Jackie Lis Signature Moment

Jackie Lis never expected to be playing in the Women's College World Series and in her first at-bat on Thursday, she unlocked a core memory.

Lis homered to left field and powered Texas Tech to an 8-0 win over Mississippi State in five innings.

The senior didn't think it was gone when it left bat but was pleasantly surprised when it landed in the bleachers beyond the left field wall.

"Sometimes the ball likes to die on me," Lis said after the game. "I tried not to celebrate too early.

"It was my first at-bat at the World Series," Lis said after the game. "I was more excited (that) we scored first because I knew that was going to be huge for us. I was more focused on getting around the bases and celebrating with my team. Because that's a big momentum builder for us."

On softball's biggest stage, the transfer from Southern Illinois didn't let a lack of experience in Oklahoma City affect her. She finished the day 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in.

"We wanted our bats to come out hot and ready, we proved just that..and we're gonna keep 'em hot." @JackieLis00 postgame interview with Holly Rowe 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Hv3M7YlFnf — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) May 28, 2026

Mia Williams led off Texas Tech's opening frame with her sixth hit-by-pitch in her last four games. She also had a throw bounce off her helmet, diving into first base in the fifth.

"Mia Williams gets on base, wearing it," said Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glaso. "She's a magnet right now. I'm glad she found a way to get on base for Jackie Lis. And then for Jackie to step up in her very first World Series at-bat, so calm always, deliver a two-run home run. That was a huge moment for me. Probably a huge moment for this small-town girl."

The home run was on a 0-2 changeup and gave the Red Raiders an early 2-0 lead.

"We practiced a lot of sitting on her off-speed, preparing for whatever else she might throw at us," Lis said about recognizing the change-up. "I was making sure to see the ball up. Change-ups are going to drop. So just making sure that if she throws something hard at me, I get a flat barrel on it; and if she throws me a change-up, just make sure (to) stay back and drive it."

The Red Raiders went on to score two more runs in the second before ending the game four in the fifth.

TEXAS TECH WINS BY RUN RULE 😤



The Red Raiders take down Mississippi State 8-0 in the opening round of the WCWS‼️ pic.twitter.com/AZToEBrU1v — ESPN (@espn) May 28, 2026

Mihyia Davis also had two hits for the Red Raiders while Williams and Lis scored two runs apiece.

NiJaree Canady improve dto 26-6, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing two hits and a walk. She struck out three before Kaitlyn Terry entered in relief for the final frame.

Morgan Stiles and Kinley Keller had the two hits for Mississippi State. Alyssa Faircloth was handed the loss after being charged with four earned runs on four hits and a walk in just 1.1 innings of work.

Texas Tech will play the winner of Texas and Tennessee on Saturday and Mississippi State awaits the loser on Friday.