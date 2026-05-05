The Complete List of 2026 NCAA Softball Conference Awards

Welcome to the 2026 NCAA Division I major conference awards tracker.

This tracker includes all major individual conference honors across all 31 conferences. If you are looking for the all-conference team selections, please visit the league's website.

Each conference will be updated as news is released.

America East

Player of the Year: Rachel Carey, Binghamton

Pitcher of the Year: Maddy Wachter, Bryant

Rookie of the Year: Katie Parisi, UAlbany

Coach of the Year: Bianka Bell, Bryant

American

Player of the Year: Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Year: Anne Long, South Florida

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida

Freshman of the Year: Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

Coaching Staff of the Year: Wichita State, Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner, Associate Head Coach Elizabeth Economon, Assistant Coach Courtney Oliver-Elkins

ASUN

Player of the Year: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson

Offensive Player of the Year: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson

Defensive Player of the Year: Sammie Shelander, Austin Peay

Pitcher of the Year: Jacy Harrelson, Jacksonville

Freshman of the Year: Jaida Thomas, Jacksonville

Coach of the Year: Shellie Cousins, Stetson

Atlantic 10

ACC

Big 12

Big EAST

Big Sky

Big South

Player of the Year: Taliyah Thomas, USC Upstate

Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Redmon, Radford

Freshman of the Year: Hali Duke, Presbyterian

Newcomer of the Year: Darrah Nickens, Winthrop

Coach of the Year: Kendall Fuller, Winthrop

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maggie Chapin, Longwood

Big Ten

Big West

Field Player of the Year: Sarah Perez, Cal State Fullerton

Pitcher of the Year: Taryn Irimata, Hawai’i

Defensive Player of the Year: Sarah Coccillos, Cal State Fullerton

Freshman Field Player of the Year: Dani Rauscher, UC Santa Barbara

Freshman Pitcher of the Year: Sophia Clark, UC Santa Barbara

Co-Coach of the Year: Gina Oaks Garcia, Cal State Fullerton

Co-Coach of the Year: Panita Thanatharn, Hawai’i

CAA

Player of the Year: Charlie Montgomery, Campbell

Pitcher of the Year: Camille Hamilton, UNCW

Rookie of the Year: Camille Hamilton, UNCW

Defensive Player of the Year: Amber DeSena, Campbell

Coach of the Year: Susan Cassidy-Lyke, Hofstra

Conference USA

Player of the Year: Emma Elrod, Jax State

Pitcher of the Year: Makenna Moore, Jax State

Freshman of the Year: Makenna Moore, Jax State

Defensive Player of the Year: Elena Heng, LA Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston

Coach of the Year: Julie Boland, Jax State

Horizon

Player of the Year: Courtney Poulich, RMU

Pitcher of the Year: Kennedy Kimball, Youngstown State

Freshman of the Year: Kennedy Kimball, Youngstown State

Defensive Player of the Year: Aglaia Rudd, RMU

Coach of the Year: Brian Campbell, Youngstown State

Sportsmanship Awards: Molly Kable, IU Indianapolis & Emma Ginn, Northern Kentucky

Ivy

MAAC

Player of the Year: Peyton Pusey, Marist

Defensive Player of the Year: Sara Piña, Iona

Pitcher of the Year: Gracie Goewey, Siena

Rookie of the Year: Natalye Debus, Manhattan

Coach of the Year: Joe Ausanio, Marist

MAC

MEAC

Missouri Valley

Mountain West

NEC

Ohio Valley

Player of the Year: Lizzie Stiverson, Eastern Illinois

Pitcher of the Year: Avery Arwood, SIUE

Freshman of the Year: Katelyn Marx, Southern Indiana

Coach of the Year: Kristi & Dan Paulson, Eastern Illinois

Patriot League

Player of the Year: Kylie Doherty, Boston University

Pitcher of the Year: Kasey Ricard, Boston University

Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Deppiesse, Boston University

Rookie of the Year: Marina Taveras, Colgate

Coaching Staff of the Year: Boston University, Head Coach Ashley Waters; Assistant Coaches: Becca Carden, Allie Brewster

SEC

SoCon

Player of the Year: Olivia Shaw, Samford

Pitcher of the Year: Brooklyn Shroyer, UNCG

Freshman of the Year: Avery Bouquin, UNCG

Coach of the Year: Janelle Breneman, UNCG

Southland

Player of the Year: Victoria Altamirano, UIW

Hitter of the Year: Victoria Altamirano, UIW

Pitcher of the Year: Hallie Burns, Southeastern

Freshman of the Year: Isabella Flores, Lamar

Newcomer of the Year: Mattison Buster, Northwestern State

Coach of the Year: Rick Fremin, Southeastern

SWAC

Summit League

Player of the Year: Ella Cook, St. Thomas

Pitcher of the Year: Maddia Groff, Omaha

Defensive Player of the Year: Marra Cramer, Omaha

Freshman of the Year: Bria Riebel, South Dakota State

Coach of the Year: Mike Heard, Omaha

Sun Belt

Player of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall

Pitcher of the Year: Maddy Azua, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall

Freshman of the Year: Haley Hart, Louisiana

Coach of the Year: Molly Fichtner, ULM

WCC

WAC

Player of the Year: Kinley Pappas, Utah Tech

Pitcher of the Year: Miranda De Nava, California Baptist

Co- Defensive Player of the Year: Peyton Holland, UT Arlington & Britney Moreno, Utah Valley

Freshman of the Year: Kenzie Farrier-Pilon, California Baptist

Coach of the Year: Brandon Telesco, California Baptist