The Complete List of 2026 NCAA Softball Conference Awards
Welcome to the 2026 NCAA Division I major conference awards tracker.
This tracker includes all major individual conference honors across all 31 conferences. If you are looking for the all-conference team selections, please visit the league's website.
Each conference will be updated as news is released.
America East
Player of the Year: Rachel Carey, Binghamton
Pitcher of the Year: Maddy Wachter, Bryant
Rookie of the Year: Katie Parisi, UAlbany
Coach of the Year: Bianka Bell, Bryant
American
Player of the Year: Kinzey Woody, Wichita State
Pitcher of the Year: Anne Long, South Florida
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida
Freshman of the Year: Kinzey Woody, Wichita State
Coaching Staff of the Year: Wichita State, Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner, Associate Head Coach Elizabeth Economon, Assistant Coach Courtney Oliver-Elkins
ASUN
Player of the Year: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson
Offensive Player of the Year: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson
Defensive Player of the Year: Sammie Shelander, Austin Peay
Pitcher of the Year: Jacy Harrelson, Jacksonville
Freshman of the Year: Jaida Thomas, Jacksonville
Coach of the Year: Shellie Cousins, Stetson
Atlantic 10
ACC
Big 12
Big EAST
Big Sky
Big South
Player of the Year: Taliyah Thomas, USC Upstate
Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Redmon, Radford
Freshman of the Year: Hali Duke, Presbyterian
Newcomer of the Year: Darrah Nickens, Winthrop
Coach of the Year: Kendall Fuller, Winthrop
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maggie Chapin, Longwood
Big Ten
Big West
Field Player of the Year: Sarah Perez, Cal State Fullerton
Pitcher of the Year: Taryn Irimata, Hawai’i
Defensive Player of the Year: Sarah Coccillos, Cal State Fullerton
Freshman Field Player of the Year: Dani Rauscher, UC Santa Barbara
Freshman Pitcher of the Year: Sophia Clark, UC Santa Barbara
Co-Coach of the Year: Gina Oaks Garcia, Cal State Fullerton
Co-Coach of the Year: Panita Thanatharn, Hawai’i
CAA
Player of the Year: Charlie Montgomery, Campbell
Pitcher of the Year: Camille Hamilton, UNCW
Rookie of the Year: Camille Hamilton, UNCW
Defensive Player of the Year: Amber DeSena, Campbell
Coach of the Year: Susan Cassidy-Lyke, Hofstra
Conference USA
Player of the Year: Emma Elrod, Jax State
Pitcher of the Year: Makenna Moore, Jax State
Freshman of the Year: Makenna Moore, Jax State
Defensive Player of the Year: Elena Heng, LA Tech
Newcomer of the Year: Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston
Coach of the Year: Julie Boland, Jax State
Horizon
Player of the Year: Courtney Poulich, RMU
Pitcher of the Year: Kennedy Kimball, Youngstown State
Freshman of the Year: Kennedy Kimball, Youngstown State
Defensive Player of the Year: Aglaia Rudd, RMU
Coach of the Year: Brian Campbell, Youngstown State
Sportsmanship Awards: Molly Kable, IU Indianapolis & Emma Ginn, Northern Kentucky
Ivy
MAAC
Player of the Year: Peyton Pusey, Marist
Defensive Player of the Year: Sara Piña, Iona
Pitcher of the Year: Gracie Goewey, Siena
Rookie of the Year: Natalye Debus, Manhattan
Coach of the Year: Joe Ausanio, Marist
MAC
MEAC
Missouri Valley
Mountain West
NEC
Ohio Valley
Player of the Year: Lizzie Stiverson, Eastern Illinois
Pitcher of the Year: Avery Arwood, SIUE
Freshman of the Year: Katelyn Marx, Southern Indiana
Coach of the Year: Kristi & Dan Paulson, Eastern Illinois
Patriot League
Player of the Year: Kylie Doherty, Boston University
Pitcher of the Year: Kasey Ricard, Boston University
Defensive Player of the Year: Brooke Deppiesse, Boston University
Rookie of the Year: Marina Taveras, Colgate
Coaching Staff of the Year: Boston University, Head Coach Ashley Waters; Assistant Coaches: Becca Carden, Allie Brewster
SEC
SoCon
Player of the Year: Olivia Shaw, Samford
Pitcher of the Year: Brooklyn Shroyer, UNCG
Freshman of the Year: Avery Bouquin, UNCG
Coach of the Year: Janelle Breneman, UNCG
Southland
Player of the Year: Victoria Altamirano, UIW
Hitter of the Year: Victoria Altamirano, UIW
Pitcher of the Year: Hallie Burns, Southeastern
Freshman of the Year: Isabella Flores, Lamar
Newcomer of the Year: Mattison Buster, Northwestern State
Coach of the Year: Rick Fremin, Southeastern
SWAC
Summit League
Player of the Year: Ella Cook, St. Thomas
Pitcher of the Year: Maddia Groff, Omaha
Defensive Player of the Year: Marra Cramer, Omaha
Freshman of the Year: Bria Riebel, South Dakota State
Coach of the Year: Mike Heard, Omaha
Sun Belt
Player of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall
Pitcher of the Year: Maddy Azua, Texas State
Newcomer of the Year: Sydni Burko, Marshall
Freshman of the Year: Haley Hart, Louisiana
Coach of the Year: Molly Fichtner, ULM
WCC
WAC
Player of the Year: Kinley Pappas, Utah Tech
Pitcher of the Year: Miranda De Nava, California Baptist
Co- Defensive Player of the Year: Peyton Holland, UT Arlington & Britney Moreno, Utah Valley
Freshman of the Year: Kenzie Farrier-Pilon, California Baptist
Coach of the Year: Brandon Telesco, California Baptist
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.