Tucson Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Tucson NCAA Softball Regional.

The Arizona Wildcats are hosting an NCAA Regional starting May 16, 2025.
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats are hosting their 27th regional at Hillenbrand Stadium. Joining the 'Cats are the Ole Miss Rebels, the Grand Canyon Lopes, and the Santa Clara Broncos.

* Games times are Mountain Standard Time and subject to change.

Friday

Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Santa Clara (ESPN+)

Game 2 – 7 p.m. Ole Miss vs. GCU (ESPNU)

Saturday

Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday

Game 6 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

