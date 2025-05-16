Tucson Softball Regional: Schedule & Updates
Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Tucson NCAA Softball Regional.
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats are hosting their 27th regional at Hillenbrand Stadium. Joining the 'Cats are the Ole Miss Rebels, the Grand Canyon Lopes, and the Santa Clara Broncos.
* Games times are Mountain Standard Time and subject to change.
Friday
Game 1 – 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Santa Clara (ESPN+)
Game 2 – 7 p.m. Ole Miss vs. GCU (ESPNU)
Saturday
Game 3 – 1 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 3:30 p.m. Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 6 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Sunday
Game 6 – 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 7 p.m. Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
Published |Modified