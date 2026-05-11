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Tuscaloosa Regional: Schedule & Updates

Get the latest schedule, matchups, and live updates from the Tuscaloosa NCAA Softball Regional.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
Alabama was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
Alabama was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second time in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will welcome Southeastern Louisiana, Belmont, and USC Upstate to the Tuscaloosa Regional, which begins Friday, May 15, at Rhoads Stadium.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Alabama vs. USC Update | 12 p.m. CT | SEC Network

Game 2: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Belmont | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 1 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 3:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner | 6 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (If Necessary): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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