Tuscaloosa Regional: Schedule & Updates
For the second time in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.
The Crimson Tide will welcome Southeastern Louisiana, Belmont, and USC Upstate to the Tuscaloosa Regional, which begins Friday, May 15, at Rhoads Stadium.
Friday, May 15
Game 1: Alabama vs. USC Update | 12 p.m. CT | SEC Network
Game 2: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Belmont | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD
Saturday, May 16
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 1 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 3:30 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner | 6 p.m. CT | TBD
Sunday, May 17
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 12 p.m. CT | TBD
Game 7 (If Necessary): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.