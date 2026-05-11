Tuscaloosa Regional: Schedule & Updates

For the second time in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Crimson Tide will welcome Southeastern Louisiana, Belmont, and USC Upstate to the Tuscaloosa Regional, which begins Friday, May 15, at Rhoads Stadium.

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Alabama vs. USC Update | 12 p.m. CT | SEC Network

Game 2: Southeastern Louisiana vs. Belmont | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 1 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 3:30 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Winner | 6 p.m. CT | TBD

Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner | 12 p.m. CT | TBD

Game 7 (If Necessary): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser | 2:30 p.m. CT | TBD