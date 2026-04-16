Utah Softball Shakes Up Coaching Staff Midseason

The Utah softball program is shaking up its coaching staff midseason.

Pitching coach Karl Gollan, who was in his first season with the program, resigned on Thursday, per a report from Justin McLeod of D1 Softball.

Utah Softball has added Matt Lisle to the coaching staff, according to the team's website.



This comes after pitching coach Karl Gollan resigned, per @justfactsmaam. — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 16, 2026

Replacing Gollan is Matt Lisle, who was added to the roster hours after Gollan was taken off. Lisle confirmed his hiring with Softball On SI.

Lisle joins the Utes after a two-year stint at Oregon State.

More to come...