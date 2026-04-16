Utah Softball Shakes Up Coaching Staff Midseason
The Utah softball program is shaking up its coaching staff midseason.
Pitching coach Karl Gollan, who was in his first season with the program, resigned on Thursday, per a report from Justin McLeod of D1 Softball.
Replacing Gollan is Matt Lisle, who was added to the roster hours after Gollan was taken off. Lisle confirmed his hiring with Softball On SI.
Lisle joins the Utes after a two-year stint at Oregon State.
More to come...
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.