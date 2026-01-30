WCC Unveils Preseason Softball Predictions and All-Conference Team

Santa Clara was elected as the West Coast Conference (WCC) softball front-runner for the upcoming 2026 season, as announced on Wednesday.

The WCC preseason poll and preseason WCC team are voted on by the league's seven head coaches annually.

The Broncos are the reigning WCC Champions having gone 11-4 in conference play last year and 32-21 overall. Saint Mary's matched the 11-4 WCC record, but Santa Clara claimed the head-to-head, in addition to winning its four other WCC series. The Broncos' first WCC title also clinched them a spot in their first-ever NCAA tournament when they traveled to the Tucson Regional last May.

As a team, Santa Clara compiled a .309 batting average and outscored its opponents 312 to 235 as a result of 271 RBI. On the base paths, the Broncos were 80-99.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘀

🗒️ https://t.co/Wo3VQnxh42 pic.twitter.com/4lIc9J3T7L — West Coast Conference (@WCCsports) January 28, 2026

2026 WCC Softball Preseason Poll

1. Santa Clara (6)

2. Saint Mary's (1)

3. Oregon State

4. LMU

5. Seattle U

6. San Diego

7. Pacific

2026 Preseason All-WCC Team

The preseason team consists of 16 students-athletes from six of the seven WCC institutions. Santa Clara and Seattle each had four individuals earn the honors, followed by Saint Mary's three, a pair for both Pacific and LMU, and one player from Oregon State.

Izzy Jamgotchian, LMU, C

Justine Lambert, LMU, UTL

Jada Lewis, Oregon State, OF

Amanda Bricker, Pacific, INF

Olivia Silvestre, Pacific, OF

Mia Nishikawa, Saint Mary's, RHP

Odhi Vasquez, Saint Mary's, RHP

Sam Buckley, Saint Mary's, INF

Cairah Curran, Santa Clara, INF/OF

Cari Ferguson, Santa Clara, RHP

Hazyl Gray, Santa Clara, OF

Taryn Clements, Santa Clara, C

Berkley Vance, Seattle U, RHP

Karen Spadafora, Seattle U, C

Mikee Morris, Seattle U, INF

Taylor Fitch, Seattle U, INF

Eight of the 16, including Buckley, Clements, Curran, Ferguson, Gray, Jamgotchian, Lewis, and Silvestre, also garnered 2025 First Team All-WCC distinction.

The Broncos swept all five WCC major end-of-the-year awards in 2025, with each component returning to their roster this year. Santa Clara Head Coach Gina Carbonatto, entering her seventh season in charge, earned WCC Coach of the Year upon establishing herself as the winningest coach in program history.

Broncos' sophomore Cari Ferguson collected Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year recognition in her rookie season. In 28 appearances, 16 of which were starts, the right-hander compiled an ERA of 2.43 with 60 strikeouts, five complete games, and three shutouts.

Junior second baseman Cairah Curran captured the WCC Player of the Year award after batting a team-best .415 and setting the WCC single-season hit record (78). Junior Taryn Clements rounded out the Broncos' honors party, grabbing Defensive Player of the Year for her efforts behind the plate. She threw out 12 base stealers and allowed just two passed balls.

WCC teams are slated to begin play on Monday, Feb. 2. WCC matchups are set for late March. For a full list of the WCC schedule, visit the conference website.

