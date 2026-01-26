West Texas A&M Extends Contract for Softball Head Coach

Lady Buff Softball Head Coach Michael Mook has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Canyon, Texas, through the 2028 season, as announced in a press release last Wednesday.

Mook, who was hired in 2019 by West Texas A&M, is the third head coach in program history and has seen much success at the helm while wearing the maroon and white.

Staying in Canyon 🤙



Coach Mook has signed an extension to continue leading the Lady Buffs through the 2028 season. #BuffNation | #WESTisBEST pic.twitter.com/aNukJjfb8p — Lady Buff Softball (@WTAMUSoftball) January 21, 2026

In the last six seasons, Mook has compiled an overall record of 242-61(.798) and 137-35 (.797) in the Lone Star Conference (LSC). In just his second year with the Lady Buffs, Mook helped West Texas A&M secure the 2021 DII Softball National Championship title. It was the program's second time going the distance, but first since 2017.

Mook, a Wisconsin native, has led West Texas A&M to a winning campaign every year since taking over the team, as well as three consecutive 50-win seasons. Rapidly stacking achievements in a short span, Mook has earned a pair of LSC Coach of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025. He was in command when his staff won National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Coaching Staff of the Year recognition in 2021, subsequent to hoisting the National Championship trophy.

Under Mook’s guidance in Canyon, two athletes have captured NFCA Player of the Year honors, including the most recent two-way player, Emilee Boyer, in 2025, and catcher Shanna McBroom in 2021. Mook has also fueled 10 All-Americans, including seven who have achieved First Team distinction.

In 2025, West Texas A&M posted a 56-8 record. From March 7 to April 18, a six-week span, the Lady Buffs did not lose a single game. In week four, upon entering the top five in the NFCA/GoRout DII Top 25 Coaches Poll, West Texas A&M maintained top-five status and even spent three weeks at No. 1. The Lady Buffs finished the season ranked ninth after falling to eventual National Champion UT Tyler in the South Central Super Regional.

Although their season was cut short, the Lady Buffs led the LSC offensively, batting a collective .362 and slugging for .636, thanks to just two home runs shy of 100.

Ahead of the 2026 season, West Texas A&M was picked to finish second behind familiar opponent UT Tyler in the LSC Preseason Poll. The Lady Buffs had two individuals named as players to watch, sophomore infielder Cadence Colborn and junior right-handed pitcher Laci Peskey.

Mook and his Lady Buffs are slated to play in the South Central Regional Challenge from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 in Los Lunas, N.M. West Texas A&M will take on New Mexico Highlands and Adams State that opening Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET.

