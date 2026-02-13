Why the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Doesn’t Have Replay

The Shriner Children's Clearwater Invitational has become one of the country's premier early-season college softball tournaments, but it is lacking one thing: video replay review.

The tournament is owned and operated by ESPN Events.

Sixteen of the country's top teams are in Clearwater, Fla., for the four-day tournament at the Eddie C. Moore Complex and playing 40 games on four fields with mutiple contests occurring at the same time.

While the game play is impressive, fans have taken to social media to call out the lack of replay which has been a topic of discussion each of the broadcasts over the first two days.

The answer as to why the tournament doesn't it? It isn't required for preseason tournaments.

Unlike the NCAA Tournament, where video replay is part of the rules package, replay review isn't required at all regular-season or invitation events. The NCAA approved the use of video review ahead of the 2022 season, but hasn't made it mandatory for every regular-season game.

The lack of replay in Clearwater could also be because multiple fields are in use which makes installing the equipment a little more complicated because it lacks the infrastructure that typical softball stadiums have in place on campuses.

Social Media Reacts to Clearwater's Lack of Replay

Because of the competitive field participating in the tournament, several games could have postseason implications even though it is just the second week of the season.

"Softball tournaments should NEVER not have replay available," X use Dr. AbbieSomething posted on Thursday. "Looking at you, Clearwater Invitational..."

Another softball fan, Jackie Winz, shared the post with a message of her own.

"I agree with this," Winz writes.

"If you’re going to have a 'marquee' tournament with top level talent… replay is a bare minimum in my opinion. It’s an ESPN tournament- no excuses."

Controversial Calls Across the Country

Clearwater isn't the only site not using replay review. Arizona and Texas State are hosting invitationals without the option.

On Thursday night, No. 18 Clemson would've loved to challenge a call at first base, and assistant coach Katie Repole tried to argue the call. She was ejected, and the Tigers lost 4-0 to the unranked host Bobcats.

Arizona and Drake exchange moments during their first game in Tucson on Thursday where runners were called out when the broadcast replay showed they were safe.

There have been a few calls in Clearwater that have received criticism from ESPN talent but without the technology on site, nothing else can be done.

Hopefully, there will be some adjustments in the future but for now, it is back to the old-school umpire discussion to make sure calls are correct.

