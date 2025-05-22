Yuma Action Heats Up: NJCAA DI Softball World Series Recaps
The NJCAA Division I softball tournament began on Monday, May 19 with 20 premiere teams from across the country competing in Yuma, Arizona.
The eight remaining teams in the tournament play Thursday, May 22 with the two elimination games to start the day, No. 16 McCook faced and lost No. 11 Wallace State at noon EST, 10-2 in five innings. The second elimination game sees No. 17 Crowder and No. 4 Grayson face off at 2:15 pm. Then later in the afternoon No. 12 Chipola squares off with No. 1 Florida Southwestern State at 4:30 pm followed by the last game of the day with No. 7 Gaston College taking on No. 3 Northwest Florida State at 6:45 pm EST
Monday May 19 Opening Round Game Recaps
Crowder CC (4); McCook CC (2)
The first game of the tournament saw No. 16 McCook Community College fall 4-2 to No. 17 Crowder Community College. The Crowder Roughriders scored three runs in the first inning with two outs to take an early lead. Crowder would tack on another run in the third inning off an error and sacrifice fly. Crowder outhit MCC nine to two in the contest.
Navarro (5); College at Southern Idaho (1)
In the second game of the day, No. 20 Navarro defeated No. 13 College of Southern Idaho, 5-1. The Bulldogs outhit the Golden Eagles 11 to three, while Southern Idaho's defense committed two costly errors. Bailey Sales took the win for the Bulldogs on the mound striking out an impressive nine batters but gave up six walks and three hits.
Rose State (3); Lake Land (1)- Eight Innings
No. 18 Rose State College secured a 3–1 victory over No. 15 Lake Land College in eight innings. The game was a contested pitchers' duel, but Rose State broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. Madalynn Belle McFarland led the Raiders offense with a 3-for-4 performance, including a double and an RBI. On the mound for Rose State Keylee Beckwith delivered a strong performance, allowing only one run on three hits, while striking out four batters.
Southern Union State (4); Arizona Western (0)
No. 14 Southern Union State Community College defeated the Yuma hometown team No. 19 Arizona Western College 4–0, as the Bison scored in four consecutive innings to secure the victory. Bison short stop Morgan Martin led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance. On the mound, Makinley Turner threw a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit and striking out one batter.
Butler (3); Paris (0)
No. 9 Butler Community College dominated No. 8 Paris Community College 3-0 on the back of sophomore pitcher Madison Randall who delivered a dominant performance. Randall tossed a complete-game shutout and allowed four hits, five walks, while striking out two batters. The Butler Grizzlies capitalized on early opportunities, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding one more run in the second.
Chipola (2); Chattanooga State (0)
No. 12 Chipola College held No. 5 Chattanooga State in a 2-0 victory. The Lady Indians broke through in the fourth inning when left fielder Hannah Capps roped a two-run double to provide the game's only runs. For Chipola, Anyela Gomez dominated in the circle, pitching a complete-game shutout while allowing just two hits, walking one, and striking out three batters.
Gaston (6); Trinity Valley (2)
No. 7 Gaston College solidified a 4–0 victory over No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College highlighted by a dominant performance from Rhinos pitcher Kristyn Ezzo who went the distance giving up eight hits, two earned runs, and stiking out six. Offensively, Gaston capitalized on timely hitting, scoring four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning as shortstop Katelyn Brandon and third baseman Savanna Price led the charge.
Interestingly, Gaston is coached by Mike Steuerwald who previously coached the Chicago Bandits and Scrap Yard Dawgs in the National Professional Fastpitch (NPF) including pitching legends Jennie Finch and Monica Abbott. Additionally, Steuerwald was a Team USA assistant coach having coached 22 Olympians at the Tokyo Olympics.
Odessa College (6); Wallace State (2)
No. 6 Odessa College defeated No. 11 Wallace State Community College-6–2. Odessa took an early lead in the first inning and extended it with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from designated player Mason Barclay. Shelby Navarrete added a solo home run in the sixth inning as well. Odessa pitcher Haydn Milley earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Tuesday, May 20 Second Round Recaps
Florida Southwestern (11); Crowder (8)
No. 1 Florida Southwestern State College opened up their tournament play as they escaped No. 17 Crowder College 11–8. Florida Southwestern trailed 6–0 after a robust first inning for Crowder but in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Buccaneers mounted a comeback. Florida Southwestern scored five runs highlighted by a three-run home run from catcher Faith Wharton. Second baseman Kmari Williams followed Wharton with an in the park home run and the Buccaneers tacked on one additional run before Crowder got out of the inning up two runs, 7-5.
Crowder College rallied with one run in the top of the sixth but Florida Southwestern's offense would answer with six runs putting the Buccaneers on top 11-8. In the offensive duel, Florida Southwestern was led by Wharton, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Crowder College was paced by Taylor Lundien, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Navarro (2); Grayson (0)
No. 20 Navarro shut out No. 4 Grayson, 2-0 with a shutout, two hit and nine strikeout performance from Bulldog pitcher Baylee Sales. Navarro accumulate eight hits on the day and their two runs came in the second inning off a double from third baseman Katelynn Cooper. Grayson pitcher Delilah Robles took the loss with two earned runs on six hits and striking out three Bulldogs.
Rose State (6); McLennan (4)
No. 18 Rose State College secured a 6–4 victory over No. 2 McLennan Community College. The Rose State Raiders broke through a scoreless game with a five-run fourth inning. McLennan rallied in the bottom of the fourth scoring three runs and a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning from designated player MJ Nicholson pulled the Highlanders within one run. Rose State responded with two insurance runs in the seventh, including a key RBI single from right fielder Brooklyn Langford to win, 6-4.
Northwest Florida State (2); Southern Union State (0)
No. 3 Northwest Florida State College edged out No. 14 Southern Union State 2–0 as the Bison offense was stifled by Northwest Florida's pitching. The Bison only managed five hits and left five runners on base. Defensively, Southern Union committed two errors, allowing the Raiders to capitalize on scoring opportunities, enough for the win.
Tuesday May 20 Eliminations
On Tuesday afternoon No. 4 Grayson eliminated the host school, No. 19 Arizona Western in six innings, which booted the Matadors from the tournament, 8-0.
No. 17 Crowder hung on to defeat No. 15 Lake Land, 6-5 and No. 16 McCook upset No. 2 McLennan 11-6.
In the final game of Tuesday night, No. 14 Southern Utah State eliminated No. 13 College of Southern Idaho, 5-1.
Wednesday, May 21 Morning Eliminations
More elimination games started Wednesday morning as No. 17 Crowder CC removed No. 5 Chattanooga State from the tournament, 2-1. No. 4 Grayson continued their dominance in the tournament as they defeated No. 8 Paris, 7-5.
No. 16 McCook removed No. 10 Trinity Valley from competition, 8-3 and No. 11 Wallace State exited No. 14 Southern Utah State, 6-2.
Wednesday, May 21 Winner's Bracket Play
Chipola (4); Navarro (3)
No. 12 Chipola College secured a 4–3 victory over No. 20 Navarro College. Navarro took an early lead in the first inning, but Chipola responded with two runs in both the second and third innings. The four runs would be enough to win, even as Navarro added two more runs in the fifth. Chipola's offense was led by Irene Rabasco, who went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Northwest Florida State (5); Odessa (4)
No. 3 Northwest Florida State softball mounted a comeback that stunned No. 6 Odessa College, scoring five unanswered runs in the final two innings to walk it off, 5-4, on a clutch single by right fielder Falyn Beebe.
Gaston College (11); Rose State (1)-Five Innings
No. 7 Gaston College Rhinos crushed No. 18 Rose State in five innings by mercy rule, 11-1. The Rhinos were led by Grace Kealy who went 2-for-3 on the day with a home run and three RBIs, as well as Kendall Gradshaw who notched a double and four RBIs. Rhino pitcher Kristyn Ezzo threw all five innings with one earned run on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.
Wednesday, May 21 Evening Eliminations
No. 10 Wallace State ended the Cinderella story of No. 20 Navarro 10-1 and No. 16 McCook removed No. 9 Butler from the World Series, 6-3.
In the final two games of Wednesday, No. 4 Grayson blanked No. 6 Odessa, 6-0 while No. 4 Crowder held on and defeated No. 18 Rose State, 4-1.