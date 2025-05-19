Gloves of Glory: Defensive Gems from the 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals
You can keep your dingers and your strikeout counts—this one’s for the web gems. We’re talking grass-stained jerseys, full-extension grabs, and barehanded bullets that made us rewind the replay three times. The gloves were LOUD in Regionals, and now, as the lights get brighter and the stage gets bigger, these defensive dogs are still on the prowl. From clutch double plays to wall-crashing snags, the Super Regionals are stacked with leather legends—and I’m here to break down the flashiest, grittiest, game-saving plays from the teams still standing.
Infielders and outfielders rarely get the glory, so here’s my ode to them—the ones who lay out without hesitation, sacrifice their bodies for their team, and make their pitchers look like magicians. As a pitcher, I had a front-row seat to greatness. My defense back in the day? Some of the best in the country. I might’ve filled up the strikeout column, but none of it would’ve mattered without the dirt dogs behind me scooping rockets, tracking missiles, and turning chaos into calm. This one’s for the unsung heroes—the web warriors, the fence flyers, the quiet anchors of every championship run.
The 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals were a showcase of defensive brilliance, with teams making spectacular plays that turned the tide of games and secured their spots in the Super Regionals.
Grab your sunflower seeds and buckle up. It’s time to celebrate the real MVPs: the Gloves of Glory. Here’s a roundup of some of the most memorable defensive moments from the weekend…
Top Gloves of Glory Features:
Ole Miss Rebels
A junior infielder for the Ole Miss Rebels, demonstrated solid defensive skills during the 2025 softball season. Her consistent performance contributed to the Rebels’ overall defensive strength throughout the season.
Ashton Lansdell- Over 41 games, she recorded 26 putouts, 21 assists, and committed 2 errors, resulting in a .959 fielding percentage.
UCLA Bruins
UCLA outfielder Jessica Clements delivered standout performances both offensively and defensively. Defensively, she maintained a perfect fielding percentage, successfully handling all her chances in the outfield without committing an error.
Jessica Clements- Over 61 games, she achieved a .983 fielding percentage, successfully handling 200 total chances—comprising 67 putouts and 75 assists—with only one error.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks’ standout first baseman, delivered an exceptional defensive performance during the 2025 season. Her impeccable fielding earned her a second consecutive selection to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Ellis’s consistent excellence at first base significantly contributed to Arkansas’s defensive strength throughout the season.
Bri Ellis- She achieved a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, successfully handling all 307 defensive chances, comprising 124 putouts and 7 assists, without committing a single error.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech outfielder Mihyia Davis stood out as a top defensive player. Throughout the season, Davis maintained a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, successfully handling all her defensive opportunities without committing an error.
Mihyia Davis- She maintained a .973 fielding percentage over 60 games, demonstrating her reliability and athleticism in the outfield.
Tennessee Volunteers
Gabby Leach delivered a flawless defensive performance, recording zero errors and contributing significantly to the team’s outfield stability.
Gabby Leach- started in 42 of the team’s 47 games during the 2025 season. Defensively, she recorded 33 putouts and 2 assists over 36 total chances, committing just one error, resulting in a .972 fielding percentage.
Florida Gators
The Gators were all bite and no errors this weekend. Their defense was tighter than a lid on a pickle jar, with catcher Jocelyn Erickson commanding the field like a seasoned general. She not only called a flawless game but also threw out multiple base stealers, shutting down any offensive threats. Keep an eye on Erickson as Florida heads into the Super Regionals; her leadership and defensive prowess are game-changers.
Jocelyn Erickson- Jocelyn Erickson has been a rock for the Gators with a .994 fielding percentage, 292 putouts, 28 assists, and just two errors on the season—plus five double plays to her name.
Oklahoma Sooners
Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma’s sophomore outfielder, has been a defensive asset for the Sooners throughout the 2025 season. Her consistent performance in the outfield complements her offensive prowess, making her a key contributor to Oklahoma’s success this season.
Kasidi Pickering- She has maintained a .968 fielding percentage, recording 59 putouts, 1 assist, and committing just 2 errors over 62 total chances
https://www.espn.co.uk/video/clip/_/id/44181823
South Carolina Gamecocks
The Gamecocks’ defense was nothing short of spectacular. In their 3-0 win over North Florida, South Carolina’s infield turned a critical double play in the sixth inning, quelling a potential rally. Second baseman Brooke Blankenship was instrumental, making a diving stop and flipping the ball to shortstop for the out. Blankenship’s quick reflexes and field awareness make her a player to watch in the upcoming Super Regionals.
Brooke Blankenship- Is quietly one of the most consistent defenders in the country. She holds a .970 fielding percentage with 40 assists and just two errors
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Abbie Squier, Nebraska’s senior left fielder, showcased exceptional defensive skills throughout the 2025 season. Starting all 57 games in left field, she maintained a consistent presence in the outfield, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive strength.
Abbie Squier- Fielding percentage .971, with 192 games played. recorded 198 putouts and 207 total chances with just 6 errors on the season, showcasing her reliability on defense
Oregon Ducks
Dezianna Patmon, a senior outfielder for the Oregon Ducks, has been a dynamic presence both offensively and defensively during the 2025 season. Offensively, Patmon has made significant contributions, including a memorable walk-off home run that propelled Oregon to the Super Regionals. Her leadership and clutch performances have solidified her role as a key player in the Ducks’ lineup.
Dezianna Patmon- She appeared in 57 games, starting in 53 of them, and maintained a .986 fielding percentage, showcasing her reliability and skill in the outfield.
Liberty Flames
Rachel Roupe, Liberty University’s standout right fielder, has been a defensive cornerstone for the Flames during the 2025 season. Her exceptional defensive skills, combined with her offensive prowess, earned her multiple accolades, including being named Conference USA Player of the Year. Roupe’s contributions have been instrumental in Liberty’s historic run, including their upset over No. 1 Texas A&M in the NCAA Regionals.
Rachel Roupe-Starting in 60 of 61 games, Roupe maintained a commendable fielding percentage of .983, showcasing her reliability and athleticism in the outfield.
Georgia Bulldogs
In the regional games, Emily Digby maintained a perfect fielding percentage, recording numerous putouts and participating in key defensive plays that thwarted opponent scoring opportunities. Her quick reflexes and reliable glove have made her a cornerstone of the Bulldogs’ infield defense.
Emily Digby – A freshman phenom with a .994 fielding percentage and 310 putouts this season, Digby’s defensive prowess is a game-changer for Georgia.
Top 5 Defensive Highlights of Regionals 2025
1. Bri Ellis – Arkansas
Ice-cold at first base. Ellis fielded every single one of her 307 chances without a hiccup. That’s 124 putouts, 7 assists, and zero errors. A walking vacuum cleaner on the right side.
2. Ashton Lansdell
Her clutch defensive heroics, combined with a solo home run earlier in the game, showcased her as a two-way force during the Tucson Regional.
3. Jessica Clements – UCLA
Covering center field like a blanket, Clements racked up 200 total chances with only one slip all season. Her reads off the bat and perfect throws are textbook outfield mastery.
4. Jocelyn Erickson – Florida
Catchers rarely get the glory—but Jocelyn Erickson’s arm wrote the headline. She threw out multiple runners and led the Gators with a .994 fielding percentage and five double plays. A wall behind the plate.
5. Rachel Roupe – Liberty
Big-time players show up in big moments. Roupe helped take down No. 1 Texas A&M with a lights-out weekend in right field. Her .983 fielding percentage and steady glove were pivotal in Liberty’s historic upset.
Honorable Mentions:
Mihyia Davis (Texas Tech), Brooke Blankenship (South Carolina), Dezianna Patmon (Oregon), Gabby Leach (Tennessee), Emily Digby (Georgia), Abbie Squier (Nebraska)
The Final Word: Bring on the Super Regionals
The gloves did the talking in Regionals—and they’re not done yet. Whether it was a diving snag, a rocket from the warning track, or a perfectly executed double play, these defenders reminded us why softball is a game of inches and instincts. As we head into the Super Regionals, the spotlight shifts, but the hustle stays the same.
From Gainesville to the West Coast, eight matchups await. Here’s where the next chapter of the dance goes down:
So lace up your cleats, tighten your laces, and get your glove ready—because the road to OKC runs through grit, leather, and a little bit of glory.
Grab yourself a cold one, crank the volume, and we’ll see you at the fence—because the show’s just getting started.
Check out the Schedule for Super Regionals:
Norman Super Regional: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Alabama
- Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
- Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday
Gainesville Super Regional: No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia
- Game 1: 11 a.m. Friday (ESPN2)
- Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday
Fayetteville Super Regional: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
- Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
- Game 2: 9 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday
Tallahassee Super Regional: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
Austin Super Regional: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Clemson
Knoxville Super Regional: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Nebraska
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday
Columbia Super Regional: No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 9 UCLA
- Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)
- Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday
Eugene Super Regional: No. 16 Oregon vs. Liberty
- Game 1: 10 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday