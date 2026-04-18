Arkansas Outfielder Leaves Game Against Oklahoma After Injury Scare

Arkansas outfielder Dakota Kennedy exited Friday's game against Oklahoma with an apparent lower-body injury.

Kennedy grounded out to first base in the top of the fifth and tried to avoid the tag. Her legs buckled awkwardly and she immediately fell to the dirt.

Head coach Courtney Deifel emerged from the dugout immediately and was able to help Kennedy roll onto her back, where she stayed for a few minutes.

After trainers tended to Kennedy, they were able to help her stand and then hobble off the field with assistance.

Kennedy was 0-for-3 with a strikeout. and was replaced by Kasey Wood in the lineup.

This story will be updated...