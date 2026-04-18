Arkansas Outfielder Leaves Game Against Oklahoma After Injury Scare
Arkansas outfielder Dakota Kennedy exited Friday's game against Oklahoma with an apparent lower-body injury.
Kennedy grounded out to first base in the top of the fifth and tried to avoid the tag. Her legs buckled awkwardly and she immediately fell to the dirt.
Head coach Courtney Deifel emerged from the dugout immediately and was able to help Kennedy roll onto her back, where she stayed for a few minutes.
After trainers tended to Kennedy, they were able to help her stand and then hobble off the field with assistance.
Kennedy was 0-for-3 with a strikeout. and was replaced by Kasey Wood in the lineup.
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.