Mizzou Softball First Baseman Exits After Jarring Collision in Game Against Louisiana
The Missouri Tigers haven't had an ideal start to their 2026 season, and now, a mainstay in the starting lineup could be injured.
In the first inning of Mizzou's game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Abby Hay collided with Louisiana third baseman Brooke Otto as she was running from second to third base. Hay was called out and needed assistance getting off the field.
Hay left the game shortly after driving in the game's first run with a double to right center.
Sidney Forrester moved from right field to first base, and Haidyn Sokoloski entered the contest off the bench to right field.
More to come...
Recommended Links
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.