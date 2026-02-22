Mizzou Softball First Baseman Exits After Jarring Collision in Game Against Louisiana

The Missouri Tigers haven't had an ideal start to their 2026 season, and now, a mainstay in the starting lineup could be injured.

In the first inning of Mizzou's game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Abby Hay collided with Louisiana third baseman Brooke Otto as she was running from second to third base. Hay was called out and needed assistance getting off the field.

Hay left the game shortly after driving in the game's first run with a double to right center.

Sidney Forrester moved from right field to first base, and Haidyn Sokoloski entered the contest off the bench to right field.

More to come...

