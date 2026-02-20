Reese Atwood Leaves Texas-Arizona Softball Game After Scary Hit-by-Pitch
A scary scene unfolded during the Texas-Arizona softball game on Friday afternoon at the DeMarini Invitational at Stanford Softball Stadium.
In the top of the third inning, Texas catcher Reese Atwood was hit in the face by a pitch from Arizona starter Jalen Adams. She immediately left the game bloodied.
Taylor Anderson was inserted as a pinch runner and Katie Stewart moved from first base to behind the plate.
The game between the No. 3 Longhorns and No. 16 Wildcats is not available via stream but is available via Texas radio.
More to come...
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.