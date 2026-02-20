Reese Atwood Leaves Texas-Arizona Softball Game After Scary Hit-by-Pitch

A scary scene unfolded during the Texas-Arizona softball game on Friday afternoon at the DeMarini Invitational at Stanford Softball Stadium.

In the top of the third inning, Texas catcher Reese Atwood was hit in the face by a pitch from Arizona starter Jalen Adams. She immediately left the game bloodied.

Taylor Anderson was inserted as a pinch runner and Katie Stewart moved from first base to behind the plate.

The game between the No. 3 Longhorns and No. 16 Wildcats is not available via stream but is available via Texas radio.

Reese Atwood left the game after being hit by the pitch. I knew they ran for her, but live stats didn't tell me anything else. Finally got the TX radio to work, though. — Kim Doss (@KimDoss71) February 20, 2026

Hope Reese Atwood is ok after getting a pitch to the head. Thankful for the good depth Texas has for cases like this. — Seth-CodyH93 (@Harvey93x) February 20, 2026

