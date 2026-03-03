Tennessee Softball's Karlyn Pickens Pulled Mid-Game vs Belmont with Arm Concern
Tennessee Lady Vols standout pitcher Karlyn Pickens exited Tuesday's game against the Belmont Bruins holding her pitching arm.
In the second inning, the right-hander delivered a pitch to Belmont Brenn Blume and grabbed her right shoulder area and grimacing in discomfort.
Pickens called time once she got the ball back and called for a trainer. After a discussion in the circle with head coach Karen Weekly and pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith, Pickens tested her arm with one pitch and shook her head no.
The right-hander walked off the field and was replaced by Sage Mardjetko.
More to come...
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.