Tennessee Softball's Karlyn Pickens Pulled Mid-Game vs Belmont with Arm Concern

Tennessee Lady Vols standout pitcher Karlyn Pickens exited Tuesday's game against the Belmont Bruins holding her pitching arm.

In the second inning, the right-hander delivered a pitch to Belmont Brenn Blume and grabbed her right shoulder area and grimacing in discomfort.

Pickens called time once she got the ball back and called for a trainer. After a discussion in the circle with head coach Karen Weekly and pitching coach Megan Rhodes Smith, Pickens tested her arm with one pitch and shook her head no.

The right-hander walked off the field and was replaced by Sage Mardjetko.

After grabbing her throwing shoulder after a pitch, Karlyn Pickens is exiting the game against Belmont. — Brady (@BradyVernon) March 3, 2026

More to come...

Recommended Links