2026 NCAA Softball Tournament Schedule Revealed

The NCAA softball postseason is right around the corner. Here is all you need to know as softball fans all over the world gear up for their favorite time of the year.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off their first national championship title, defeating Texas Tech in the winner-take-all Game 3 contest, 10-4, last season.

Historically, the UCLA Bruins have captured 13 championship trophies to remain at the top all-time, their most recent success completed in 2019. We all know the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to retake the throne, with their back-to-back-to-back-to-back run (2021-24) still etched in the memory bank.

All games will be played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., with a capacity of 13,000 spectators. Known as the Softball Capital of the World, the Women's College World Series has been played at Devon Park for the last 36 years, except in 1996, when Columbus, Ga., was preparing for the Atlanta Olympics.

The Schedule

Selection show: Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Regionals: Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17 | TBA 16 host sites

Super regionals: Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 24 | TBA host sites

Women's College World Series: May 28 - June 4/5 | Devon Park in Oklahoma City, OK

Game 1 | 12 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (ESPN)

Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (ESPN)

Game 3 | 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (ESPN2)

Game 4 | 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (ESPN2)

Game 5 | 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 (ESPN2)

Game 6 | 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 (ESPN2)

Game 7 | 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30 (ABC)

Game 8 | 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30 (ESPN)

Game 9 | 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31 (ABC)

Game 10 | 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 (ESPN2)

Game 11 | 12 p.m. Monday, June 1 (ESPN)

Game 12 | 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, if necessary (ESPN)

Game 13 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 1 (ESPN2)

Game 14 | 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, if necessary (ESPN2)

Championship Series Game 1 | 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 (ESPN)

Championship Series Game 2 | 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4 (ESPN)

Championship Series Game 3 | 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, if necessary (ESPN)

*All times ET

The Selection Process

The 2026 NCAA DI softball tournament will consist of a 64-team field. 31 conferences will earn automatic qualifications as a result of conference tournament victories, giving 33 programs a shot at an at-large selection. To be granted an at-large bid, teams must own a .500 win-loss record against DI programs with strength of schedule and other measurements used in the decision process.

The full 64-team interactive bracket can be viewed here. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the official NCAA ticket site.