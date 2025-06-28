Arizona Softball: Big East Player of the Year Transfers to Wildcats
Arizona Softball has added a huge addition to its roster ahead of the 2026 season as the 2025 Big East Player of the Year, Grace Jenkins, has committed to play for the Wildcats.
Jenkins had a breakout junior campaign, hitting .424 and breaking six single-season UConn program records with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 65 runs scored, 39 walks, 68 RBIs, and 154 total bases. She also put up strong numbers defensively as she had 193 putouts and 13 assists to go along with a .990 fielding percentage.
She also earned NFCA First-Team All-Region Honors and was named to the BIG East All-Tournament Team this past season, while earning the Big East Freshman of the Year award in 2023.
Jenkins was a three year starter for the Huskies where she held a career batting average of .384 with 155 hits, 45 doubles, 27 home runs, 129 runs batted in, and a .696 slugging percentage.
The Wildcats announced the decision on social media Friday afternoon.
She will have one year of eligibility remaining.