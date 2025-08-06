Athletes Unlimited Softball Collaborates, Plays at Little League World Series
For the third year in a row, Athletes Unlimited Softball will play games in front of the participants, families, and fans of the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C., on the campus of East Carolina University (ECU).
Athletes Unlimited premiered the partnership and collaboration with Little League Softball in 2023.
In 2024, Athletes Unlimited and the Little League Softball World Series paired together and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the tournament with title sponsor Dicks Sporting Goods presenting both the tournament and the AU games.
Similar to last year's tournament, AU players convened with the little leaguers on Tuesday to talk and hype up the players before their games. The pro athletes took pictures, were on the field at the beginning of the games, and watched in the stands.
In addition, at the opening ceremonies, the Little League players got a surprise visit from former Washington defensive standout and current AUSL player Sis Bates, sponsored by T-Mobile.
How Athletes Unlimited is Growing the Game
Athletes Unlimited, which was founded and played their first softball games in 2020 has assisted Little League Softball in growing their participation, as the professional players (many of whom played in Little League) help bring awareness and further representation of the sport to young girls.
This role modeling is crucial for the girls participating in the Little League World Series, as they are the prime age historically when girls begin to drop out and leave sports behind. Hence why it is important for the interaction between the pro role models and players to continue; AU players demonstrate their commitment, love, confidence, and fun that can continue to be fostered in the game of softball.
Furthermore, as part of their commitment to Little League Softball, AU created educational and entertaining content to be used across both organizations' digital platforms in an effort to continue to increase interest and access to the game of softball at every level and in every community.
Athletes Unlimited Game Schedule
Before the pros play, the Central Region shut out the Latin American Region 2-0 to start the day in their game at 10 a.m. EST.
All of the games on Wednesday will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Directly after the morning game, the Northwest and Southeast Region teams will play against one another at 1 p.m. EST before the premiere of the two Athletes Unlimited Softball matchups between Team Corrick and Team Ocasio at 4 p.m. EST and Team Kilfoyl and Team Lorenz at 7 p.m. EST.
Current Athletes Unlimited Little League Softball Alum
- Aleshia Ocasio (Blaze) – Conway LL (Orlando, Fla.)
- Aliyah Andrews (Blaze) – Oldsmar (Fla.) LL
- Carley Hoover (Blaze) – South Simpsonville LL (Clemson, S.C.) – 2008 LLSWS Champion
- Caroline Jacobsen (Talons) – Chaires-Capitola LL (Tallahassee, Fla.)
- Cat Osterman (GM-Volts) – Bear Creek LL (Houston, Texas) – 2016 Little League Hall of Excellence Enshrinee
- Devyn Netz (Bandits) – Sierra Madre (Calif.) LL
- Hannah Flippen (Talons) – Sweetwater Valley LL (Bonita, Calif.)
- Jenny Dalton-Hill (GM-Bandits) – Centennial LL (Glendale, Calif.) – 1989 SLSWS – 2022 Little League Hall of Excellence Enshrinee
- Jessi Warren (Volts) – Citrus Park LL (Tampa, Fla.)
- Kelly Kretschman (Head Coach-Volts) – East Islip (Fla.) LL; Satellite Beach (Fla.) LL
- Lexi Kilfoyl (Bandits) – Land O’Lakes (Fla.) LL
- Mariah Lopez (Talons) – Santa Rita LL (Tucson, Ariz.)
- Mia Davidson (Bandits) – Orange County LL (Hillsborough, N.C.)
- Morgan Zerkle (Bandits) – Ona-Milton (W.V.) LL
- Rachel Garcia (Volts) – California District 51 LL (Lancaster, Calif.)
- Raelin Chaffin (Talons) – Bossier LL (Bossier City, La.) – 2014 LLSWS
- Stacey Nuveman-Deniz (Head Coach-Bandits)