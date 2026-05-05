Auburn Eliminates Missouri from NCAA Softball Tournament Contention with SEC Tournament Win

The Auburn Tigers scored four runs in the sixth inning and eliminated the Missouri Tigers from postseason contention to open the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Auburn won 6-2 and will play Texas A&M on Wednesday.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE, BABY!



(14) Auburn knocks off (11) Missouri in the opening round of the SEC Tournament!



The Tigers will face (6) Texas A&M on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/5JaorAdOaP — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) May 5, 2026

For a second consecutive year, Mizzou will miss the NCAA Tournament after finishing with a record of 28-29.

The NCAA requires teams to finish the regular-season and conference tournament with a record of at least .500 or better in order qualify without winning the conference's automatic bid.

Auburn improved to 26-27 to keep its postseason dreams alive.

How It Happened

Mizzou starter Cierra Harrison cruised through the first five inning, allowing only one earned run on three hits and two walks before handing the ball to freshman Abby Carr.

Carr, who gave Mizzou a 1-0 with an RBI double in the first inning, was rudely greeted by the Auburn bats.

Auburn immediately attacked once Carr stepped into the circle and exploded for four runs in the sixth to grab a 4-2 lead.

Alyssa Hastings tripled to left field to lead off the sixth and a botched suicide squeeze worked out in Auburn's favor when Mizzou catcher Stefania Abruscato airmailed the throw to third, allowing Hastings to score.

FIRE US UP, @AlyssaNH12! 🔥



We've got the tying run at the plate with no outs 👀



📺: @SECNetwork #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gXgTUUjpBf — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) May 5, 2026

Ma'Nia Womack walked and advanced to third on a one-out single from Destiny Rodriguez. A wild pitch from Carr allowed Womack to score and tie the game.

With Rodriguez on second, Haven Roebuck turned the game on its head when she homered to give Auburn a 4-2 advantage.

Auburn never looked back and tacked on two more in the seventh, including a pinch-hit homer off the bat of Kyla Stroud.

Ella Harrison got the start for Auburn and pitched the first four innings but it was Charley Butler who got the win after pitching three innings of one-hit softball.

Butler, a freshman, improved to 1-0 with her 32-pitch relief appearance.

Marissa McCann finished the game for Mizzou and allowed one hit in an inning of work.

2026 SEC Tournament Schedule and TV Channel

First Round: Tuesday, May 5

Game 1 | Mizzou 2, Auburn 6

Game 2 | Mississippi State vs. Kentucky | 35 mins following Game 1 | SEC Network

Game 3 | South Carolina vs. Ole Miss | 35 mins following Game 2 | SEC Network

Second Round: Wednesday, May 6

Game 4 | Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Game 5 | Arkansas vs. winner of Game 2 | 35 mins following Game 4 | SEC Network

Game 6 | Texas vs. winner of Game 3| 35 mins following Game 5 | SEC Network

Game 7 | LSU vs. Georgia | 35 mins following Game 6 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 7

Game 8 | Florida vs. winner of Game 4 | 11 a.m. | SEC Network

Game 9 | Alabama vs. winner of Game 5 | 35 mins following Game 8 | SEC Network

Game 10 | Tennessee vs. winner of Game 6 | 35 mins following Game 9 | SEC Network

Game 11 | Oklahoma vs. winner of Game 7 | 35 mins following Game 10 | SEC Network

Semifinals: Friday, May 8

Game 12 | winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 9 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 13 | winner of Game 10 vs. winner of Game 11 | 35 mins following Game 12 | ESPN

Championship: Saturday, May 9

Game 14 | winner of Game 12 vs. winner of Game 13 | 5 p.m. | ESPN

*All times are Eastern