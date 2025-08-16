Beloved Youth Softball Tournament Organizer, Travel Coach Dies
The founder of Preps Academy and USA Preps, Price Hansen, died suddenly Thursday night.
Hansen was 56 years old.
Hansen was beloved in his softball community. He was known to be random at times, but always quick-witted and never repeated himself with a good comeback.
Hansen also had the biggest heart and truly wanted to provide opportunities for softball players who might be overlooked. His mission with USA Preps was to provide players with a chance they might not have had.
USA Preps was founded in 2011, and after just two years into the club's existence, all of the players were committed to playing college ball.
In 2018, Hansen’s 16-and-under Elite team earned a Premier berth to PGF Nationals and climbed the brackets to a top-7 finish. The same team returned to the 16U PGF Premier Nationals with Hansen in 2019.
Hansen was also known for his love for Hawaii.
After striking a connection with coaches from the University of Hawaii, Hansen would bring 10-12 players to the Mainland. He would house them, feed them, and give them a chance to earn a college scholarship.
During the wildfires in 2023, Hansen opened his home to anyone who needed a place to stay.
"I know that I'm 2,600 miles away and a five-hour flight or five-and-a-half-hour flight, Hansen told a local news, KTNV, in 2023. "But, maybe somebody can come here and rest up and have a clear head and not have obligations, financial hardship, anything like that for a few months."
Hansen never met a stranger. His smile was warm and infectious. He had a heart of gold and always made sure his colleagues were taken care of. His helping hand was extended to anyone at all times, no matter the circumstance.
Several coaches have taken to social media in memoriam, posting photos and sharing memories.
"This is a hard one," Kaulana Gold, a former assistant coach at Hawaii, posted on Facebook. "One of my dearest friends, Price Hansen, has suddenly passed away. It hurts my heart so much. He has done so many things for me these past 10 years. He was a man who valued family and considered everyone his family! He brought me into his USA Preps Ohana with open arms and helped me in softball and life."
Veteran pitching coach Mike Forsythe worked alongside Hansen as a coach for USA Preps. He shared his memories, "As I got older, working in the hot sun, you always made sure I was ok. I could go on and on, you and USA PREPS became part of my family, you are and always will be my brother."
Hansen is survived by his sons, Taylor and Blake. and daughter Taryn.
Rest in peace, Price Hansen, and may your memory always be a blessing.