Brown Softball Team Confirmed Safe After Deadly Campus Shooting

Mary Holt-Kelsch did what she hoped she would never have to do on Saturday.

The head coach at Brown University had to text each of her players to make sure they were alive and safe after a gunman entered a classroom, killing two and injuring nine others.

Holt-Kelsch took to social media on Sunday and confirmed that all members of the softball team were safe following the incident.

"The words have been really difficult to put together to explain what our community has experienced over the last 24 hours, but I find it important to speak on behalf of the program," Holt-Kelsch posted on X.

"The softball program sends our condolences to the families of the two souls we lost yesterday, and we are praying for the speedy recovery of the 9 injured in yesterday’s horrific attack. To those who survived, we stand with you in strength and love.

"I am beyond grateful that every member of our circle is safe and healthy. All our athletes are headed home to their loved ones, where they will receive the support they need, as we all navigate what occurred on our campus yesterday.

"I want to thank everyone who reached out to ensure that every member of this program was safe. We are all grateful for your support, and your kindness means the world to us all. The softball community is special, and we are so proud to be a part of that world."



Associate head coach Wally King told Softball On SI that he was in the sports facility when the shooting occurred. He stayed to help the Red Cross with 1,000-plus people who were sheltering in place until around 3 a.m.

The Ivy League institution in Providence, R.I., has canceled exams.

According to several reports, a man walked onto Brown's campus and into a lecture hall where students were in a review session for their upcoming exam. Then, he opened fire.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

The shooter remains at large a manhunt continues. A $50,000 reward has been established by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the shooter, whom law enforcement described as "armed and dangerous."

A person of interest, who was detained earlier in the investigation, has been cleared and released from police custody.

Tips can be called in to the Providence Police at 401-272-3121, called in to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or electronically at tips.fbi.gov.

