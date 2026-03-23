College Softball Coaching Couple Fired Amid Inappropriate Conduct Allegations

The University of Maryland Baltimore Country is moving on from its coaching staff after just 18 games.

Head coach Angie Nicholson and assistant coach Rick Nicholson have both been fired for inappropriate conduct, according to a report from the Baltimore Sun on Monday morning. The two coaches are married and have two daughters on the team.

Sources: UMBC is looking for a new softball coach. After 18 games, Angie Nicholson is out as head coach. — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) March 23, 2026

According to Edward Lee, who spoke with parents of three players, Rick Nicholson brushed the chest of two players while attempting to swat away insects on two separate occasions.

"When the second player objected to the contact, Rick Nicholson scolded the player, according to one parent," Lee writes. "He walked into the dugout and threatened to cut the player, which was overheard and reported by an observer, two parents said."

The parents confirmed that Rich Nicholson was fired on Tuesday and Angie Nicholson was dismissed on Sunday evening.

Both coaches were removed from the UMBC website shortly after the Baltimore Sun's report was published.

Softball On SI reached out to UMBC on Friday for confirmation and did not receive a response.

More to come...