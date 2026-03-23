College Softball Coaching Couple Fired Amid Inappropriate Conduct Allegations
The University of Maryland Baltimore Country is moving on from its coaching staff after just 18 games.
Head coach Angie Nicholson and assistant coach Rick Nicholson have both been fired for inappropriate conduct, according to a report from the Baltimore Sun on Monday morning. The two coaches are married and have two daughters on the team.
According to Edward Lee, who spoke with parents of three players, Rick Nicholson brushed the chest of two players while attempting to swat away insects on two separate occasions.
"When the second player objected to the contact, Rick Nicholson scolded the player, according to one parent," Lee writes. "He walked into the dugout and threatened to cut the player, which was overheard and reported by an observer, two parents said."
The parents confirmed that Rich Nicholson was fired on Tuesday and Angie Nicholson was dismissed on Sunday evening.
Both coaches were removed from the UMBC website shortly after the Baltimore Sun's report was published.
Softball On SI reached out to UMBC on Friday for confirmation and did not receive a response.
More to come...
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.