College Softball Community Mourns the Loss of Student-Athlete

The college softball community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Livingstone College softball player Gabriella Munoz, who died last week in Texas.

Livingstone announced Munoz's passing on July 10, remembering the rising junior from Katy, Texas, as a member of the Blue Bear softball program. The college later clarified that the death did not take place on campus after several false reports.

The school nor Munoz's family have released a cause of death.

A versatile utility player, Munoz wore No. 55 in her two-year career as a Blue Bear. In 2026, Munoz appeared in the circle for 27 innings, racking up a 4.00 ERA, a vast improvement from the 2025 season, when she threw a 6.00 ERA.

She also made an impact at the plate, hitting an average of .333 in the team's 13-21 record. Munoz registered two runs on four hits and two RBIs.

The HBCU community sends its deepest condolences and prayers to the the family, teammates and love ones of Livingstone College softball player Gabrielle Munoz sudden passing... Rest in Peace Gabi pic.twitter.com/L4UUxs9tnD — HBCU Premier Sportz (@HBCUPremier12) July 11, 2026

"I am completely heartbroken by the passing of Gabriella," head coach Steve Wallace said in a statement. "She was a complete joy to have as a part of the program. A great athlete and an even better student. The program will miss her immensely and her absence will be felt."

Beyond the diamond, Munoz also excelled in the classroom. She earned Dean's List honors during both semesters of the 2025-2026 academic year and achieved a 4.0 GPA each semester. Her academic achievements earned her a Livingstone College Board of Trustees Scholarship, an impressive feat by a student balancing school and athletics.

The school and her team remember her as a bubbly personality in the dugout with kindness that extends past the game of softball.

"Though Gabi's time with us was far too short, her light will continue to illuminate our hearts," her family wrote in a public obituary. "We find comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved grandmother, Luper Munoz, in eternal peace. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

Munoz's life will be celebrated in a service on July 17, 2026, at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church. Her family invites all who knew her to join in honoring her life.