College Softball Opening Day Brings Early Season Upsets for Top Programs

The NCAA Division I softball season began on Thursday, bringing a surge of excitement for players, coaches, and fans who had been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite game since early June. The anticipation lived up to the hype as traditional contenders exposed early vulnerability, while programs on the rise made their presence felt.

Take a look at the biggest upsets that occurred across the top conferences on Feb. 5:

No. 24 Virginia Tech Takes Down No. 16 South Carolina on the Road

After No. 16 South Carolina took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, No. 24 Virginia Tech responded with seven unanswered runs the very next inning to claim an 8-4 victory in their first game of the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C.

Senior Kylie Aldridge led the Hokies' offense, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and two RBI.

Left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone threw 4.0 innings, scattering two hits, with five strikeouts, giving up just one run. She also tallied two RBI with a triple down the left field line to keep the Hokie run party going in the sixth.

The Blacksburg pitching staff held it down as freshman Addison Fisher earned the win, the first of her career, and Bree Carrico closed the door.

WHAT A START FOR VIRGINIA TECH ‼️



No. 21 @HokiesSoftball gets the upset win over No. 14 South Carolina, 8-4!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/8gVz7bdFSC — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 6, 2026

No. 18 Stanford Defeats No. 19 Oklahoma State in Brand-New Stadium

Debuting in its newly unveiled ballpark, the No. 18 Stanford Cardinal jumped out early against No. 19 Oklahoma State, carrying the lead through all seven innings, resulting in a 4-2 triumph.

Stanford outhit the Cowgirls 10-4 as three Cardinal produced multi-hit games, including River Mahler, Ava Gall, and Taryn Kern. Senior Kern went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a clutch RBI in the sixth for some insurance.

In the circle, sophomore Zoe Prystajko fanned a career-best nine in 5.2 innings tossed. She allowed just four hits before turning it over to junior Alyssa Houston, who earned the save, retiring the last four Cowgirl hitters.

STANFORD STARTS THE SEASON WITH A W 😎



No. 17 @StanfordSball defeats No. 20 Oklahoma State, 4-2!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/e0wxLHwAer — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 6, 2026

Unranked Cal State Fullerton Splits with No. 25 Ole Miss

Cal State Fullerton came out hot to open up the 2026 campaign, upsetting No. 25 Ole Miss, 5-4 in game one of Thursday's doubleheader at the Easton Classic, hosted by Fullerton.

The Rebels took an early 2-0 lead in the first, before the Titans countered with massive run production in the middle innings. Sarah Coccillos doubled to left to give her team the lead, followed by Colby McClinton's two-run blast. Seven of the Titans' nine starters recorded at least one hit.

On the mound, Trisha McCleskey hurled a complete game, collecting four strikeouts, supported by a clean, errorless Titan defense.

Ole Miss would go on to win game two, 11-9, but not without a fight from the Titans. The contest was tied twice, in addition to three lead changes throughout the seven innings.

What a start to the season 🤩@Fullerton_SB splits the doubleheader with No. 22 @OleMissSoftball! The Titans got the 5-4 game one upset win and the Rebels took game two, 11-9.#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/bQOy87AwdY — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 6, 2026

Recommended Links