College Softball Stars Smash 45 Home Runs in MLB Derby X 2025 Premiere
In the first stop on the MLB Derby X tour, which started with MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, Ga., the college softball stars joining the 3-on-3 Derby X format combined for 45 home runs in their debut.
Three current and/or former collegiate players competed on Sunday, July 13 included: Ali Newland (formerly of LSU, now with AUSL Volts), Ashton Lansdell (Ole Miss), and Jocelyn Erickson (Florida).
The collegiate softball stars were also joined by Alex Hugo, a member of the USA Women's National Baseball team and a former Georgia Bulldog softball player (2012-2016).
In the opening semifinals between the Nationals team, which included Newland, who joined Ryan Zimmerman and Ian Desmond, faced the Braves (Team Klescko), Ryan Klescko, Lansdell, and Jonny Gomes.
Newland blasted the most home runs out of anyone in the entire round with 14. She outpaced the MLB players.
Let that sink in.
Newland also contributed the most outs in that round defensively.
Lansdell, who became a softball fan favorite for her diving and dynamic defensive plays during the road to the Women's College World Series and the WCWS as Ole Miss became this year's Cinderella story, contributed six home runs and four outs for her team.
In the next semifinals matchup, Braves (Team Jones) Andrew Jones, Hugo, and Jeff Francoeur, faced Phillies team Ryan Howard, Erickson, and Alex Hernandez.
Hugo had eight home runs and two outs. Erickson got off to a slow start with only one home run, but tied the round for the most outs with three, proving why she is a two-time Rawlings Golden Glove winner.
In the finals between the Nationals and Phillies, Newland stayed consistent with 10 home runs and three outs and Erickson contributed six home runs and five outs for her team.
It would be Newland's team alongside Zimmerman and Desmond that would take the 78 to 58 victory and punch their ticket to the nationals in Salt Lake City in September.
The next MLB Derby X stop is July 26 in Round Rock, Texas, featuring Texas Softball's Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart, Florida State's Elizabeth Mason, and Texas A&M's Mya Perez.