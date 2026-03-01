College Softball Team Wins Despite Being No-Hit in Bizarre Game

It was a bizarre way to win a game, but it worked for the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday.

NSU was no-hit by Missouri State and managed to walk away with a 5-3 win.

"In my 17 years now of coaching, that has never happened, so I guess I just keep checking things off on the list of things," head coach Jenny Fuller said after the game. "But it was a win, and we'll take it. They walked us a lot, and we kept scoring without getting a hit. Missouri State is a good team, so glad to get a win against them."

The Lady Demons took advantage of nine walks, two hit-by-pitches, a fielder's choice, and an error to score five runs in the first inning.

Brylee Brewster started the game for Missouri State, and before she could record an out, Northwestern State had loaded the bases with three straight walks and scored a run when Brynn Daniel was hit by a pitch.

After the run scored, Missouri State made a pitching change but the inning didn't improve at all.

It was a crazy day at the diamond



Bottom line…🤘 Demon wins



Hear what @JordynS18232391 had to say about it#ForkEmhttps://t.co/CjMSHOWPAJ — NSU Demons Softball (@NSUDemonsSB) March 1, 2026

Emily Koranda got the first out of the inning with a ground ball back to the circle for a force out at home plate, but two more walks scored two more runs for NSU. Camryn Becnel followed with a ground ball to the shortstop, and a throwing error allowed two more runners to cross home plate, giving the Lady Demons a 5-0 lead.

At that point, all five runs scored without a hit.

"We saw in film earlier in the day that she could have some control issues if she wasn't spot on," NSU outfielder JT Smith said. "As a leadoff, it's really important to see some pitches, and luckily, I didn't necessarily have to swing the bat. She gave me four balls, and I'll gladly take that. Sophia did the same thing behind me, then Sister (Arnold) and Brynn. I think it was just contagious, knowing what the people in front of you did and not trying to do too much in that situation."

Despite getting a hit, NSU starter Mattison Buster and the Lady Demons defense kept them in the game.

Mid 3 | A ⭐️ for @RileySchwisow on the defensive play!



NSU 5, MOST 0#ForkEm pic.twitter.com/zuaqMwuCnl — NSU Demons Softball (@NSUDemonsSB) February 28, 2026

Buster pitched a complete game and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk. She struck out two.

"Buster is cool and calm out there every time, and she really relied on the defense today, and they came through big time," Fuller added. "Shoutout to Mckenna for that huge catch she made at the end. I thought that ball was going over the fence, but she ran right into the wall and secured the win for us."

NSU ended up going 4-1 on the weekend with three wins against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and splitting a pair of games with Missouri State.

Recommended Links