Details Emerge After Parent Arrested at Little League Softball World Series
Little League International cannot escape controversy from the 2025 Little League Softball World Series, and now, new details have emerged from a police report taken during the tournament.
According to the report from East Carolina University Campus Police, two adults and a juvenile were involved in a simple assault and injury to personal property.
The incident took place on Aug. 8 after a game between the Southwest Region and the Southeast Region, but the names of the parties involved have been redacted by the ECU Police Department.
Witnesses have told Softball On SI that a fight between parents of the two teams took place in the parking lot after the game, and the incident report adds that the victim is claiming $600 in damage to their sunglasses.
Photos have also surfaced of two police officers arresting a parent from the Southeast Region.
Fueling the Fire
The news of the incident came after the Southwest Region team from Tulsa, Okla., was accused of assembling an ineligible team weeks before the Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. The allegations also accuse the District Administrator and Little League International of covering up the controversial team.
When Softball On SI contacted Little League International about the allegations, a spokesperson provided a general statement and did not address the specific questions.
However, the spokesperson did confirm that the Little League International Tournament Committee did receive a protest and looked into the documents that Tulsa National provided.
“A protest was reviewed by the Little League International Tournament Committee, and it was determined that Tulsa National Little League has provided supporting documentation consistent with what is required to meet Little League Regulations regarding tournament team and player eligibility,” the statement reads. “It is Little League International’s policy regarding these matters not to disclose the specific details of information brought before the Little League International Tournament Committee. We will continue to work with our Region Offices, as well as District and local volunteers, to help grow the game of softball moving forward.”
Other coaches from the Southwest Region have come forward, voicing their displeasure with the inaction of the Regional Director and Little League International.
“If the allegations against Team Oklahoma are true, I would certainly be disappointed and disheartened by the lack of consistent application of the rules, which unfortunately reflect the integrity, or lack thereof, of the organization and the people who lead it,” Rebecca Smith, the head coach for the Midway All-Stars, told KWTX.
“If that did pan out to be true, then that’s not a true little league program, I don’t think, and that’s the problematic side of it.”