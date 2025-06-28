Florida State Softball: Head Coach Lonni Alameda to Be Inducted Into Florida Sports Hall of Fame
Florida State softball announced on Friday night that the legendary head coach, Lonni Alameda, is going to be inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame 2025 class.
Alameda has been at the helm of the Seminoles for 17 seasons, guiding them to the NCAA tournament every year she has been head coach. Florida State has made the Women's College World Series five times ( 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023) and won it all in 2018 for their first national championship in school history.
She had led the Seminoles to eight ACC regular season championship titles and nine ACC tournament titles during her tenure. Alameda has over 800 career wins and has won over 78 percent of her games at Florida State.
Alameda becomes the 27th member from Florida State to be chosen for the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and is just the second ever female coach alongside Coleen Walker, to be inducted.