Former Cal State Fullerton Softball Star Joins Savannah Bananas
In front of a sold-out crowd on Friday, the Savannah Bananas took on the Firefighters at Camden Yards, home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles.
The roster for the Bananas looked a bit different, with a player who has been making history and changing the game in baseball, Kelsie Whitmore.
Whitmore, a member of the USA Women's National Team, has signed on with the fun and innovative franchise through September.
Whitmore, who starred on the softball field at Cal State Fullerton, is not the only woman to sign with the Bananas, as previous softball players have competed in the crazy antics, showmanship, and fun environment. Still, she will be one of the only women to stay on the roster through the conclusion of the World Tour.
Whitmore Makes History in Baseball
Whitmore's resumé in baseball is extensive as a two-way player (hitter and pitcher) who played for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks in the Atlantic League, where she became the first woman to start in a league game.
During her 2022 season with the Ferry Hawks, Whitmore played 86 innings in the outfield and pitched 10.1 innings.
She also laced up her spikes with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League in 2024. During her stint with the Ballers, Whitmore played in 13 games and pitched 23 innings.
Stint with USA Women's Baseball National Team
Whitmore also competed for the USA Women's Baseball National Team, where she helped the Red, White, and Blue capture a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, as well as two silver medals at the Women's Baseball World Cup in 2014 in Japan and 2024 in Canada.
As a member of the national team, Whitmore was named USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year in 2022 when she hit a career best .533.
Whitmore's Career at Cal State Fullerton
Before Whitmore's professional debut, she competed in the California Collegiate League (CCL) for the Sonoma Stompers and was a standout college softball utility player at Cal State Fullerton.
At Cal State Fullerton, Whitmore was named the 2021 Big West Player of the Year.
In 2021, her senior season, Whitmore compiled one of the best offensive seasons in school history as she reached base safely in 29 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in program history (18 games), and ranked first in the Big West and 48th in the nation for on-base percentage with .507.
Furthermore, Whitmore accumulated a .395 batting average and .824 slugging percentage in her senior season, which also included leading the Big West in doubles (13), runs (45), and second in total bases (98) and home runs (12).
Thus, even with the trick plays, dance moves, and rule deviations from traditional baseball, Whitmore will bring her two-way skills to a national audience. With a large amount of games broadcast on ESPN during the Banana Ball season, Whitmore will be a continued beacon of representation in baseball for other women and young girls.