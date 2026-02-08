Former North Texas Softball Coach Involved in Social Media Dispute With Player

The North Texas softball team is off to a disappointing start in 2026, dropping its first four games at the Twisted Vines Bayou Bash in Lake Charles, La.

It's also the first weekend of the Cody White era.

White was hired to replace former head coach Rodney DeLong, who resigned at the end of the 2025 season, and was tasked with rebuilding the entire coaching staff.

DeLong was with the Mean Green for seven seasons, going 232-119. winning two Conference USA Regular Season Championships in 2019 and 2021, the CUSA Tournament Championship in 2022, and appearing in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

DeLong hired pitching coach Maribeth Gorsuch after the 2024 season, bringing her over from Grand Canyon, where she helped lead the Lopes to three straight NCAA Tournaments.

It was Gorsuch who took to social media with a cryptic message that triggered one of the best players in UNT history, Cierra Simon.

"They say the grass isn't always greener," Gorsuch wrote. "but mine is thriving.

"God bless."

Former UNT softball assistant coach with some subtle words after UNT’s winless start so far in the season.

Worth to note it was reposted by former Head Coach Rodney Delong who “resigned” in May “randomly”



If you can make the connection here… pic.twitter.com/HGiuNlGQPP — Miles (@TheUNT6) February 8, 2026

Whatever message Gorsuch tried to deliver triggered a reaction from former infielder.

"Families broken, careers ruined, and what should’ve been a great season was also ruined. Sad that you think the grass is greener after that," Simon responded.



"God bless."

Families broken, careers ruined, and what should’ve been a great season was also ruined. Sad that you think the grass is greener after that.



God bless😚 — Cierra (@cierrasimon18) February 8, 2026

Shortly after the public exchange, Gorsuch made her account private.

Simon, who finished her collegiate career after the 2025 season, was clearly defending her teammates and the program. She is one of, if not the best, player to ever play for the Mean Green and set records for runs scored (134), triples (12), stolen bases (69), and stolen base attempts (81). She also she holds top-10 marks in 15 different career categorie,s including batting average (.321), hits (213), and RBIs (106).

Last season, Simon became the first UNT player in program history to surpass career marks of 200 hits, 100 runs, 100 RBIs, and 50 stolen bases.

Gorsuch, who played her collegiate career at LSU, was the pitching coach for UNT for just one season. As a player, she became the first LSU pitcher in program history to pitch a seven-inning perfect game. She finished her five-year career with 31 wins, 209 strikeouts, and a 2.77 earned run average over 300.1 innings pitched.DeLong also shared her post.

North Texas is coming off a 36-21 season that saw it end as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament. The Mean Green lost to South Florida in the American Conference (AAC) Tournament title game, 5-4.

Whatever triggered such a public exchange, it makes one wonder what truly happened in Denton?

