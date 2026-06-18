Former Northern Illinois Softball Coach Sues University, Alleges Gender Discrimination

A former Northern Illinois head softball coach is suing the university, according to a report published late Wednesday night.

Christina Sutcliffe alleges that gender discrimination was behind her firing, according to federal court records obtained by Eddie Carifio of the Daily Chronicle, part of the Shaw Local News Network.

Sutcliffe is suing under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleging gender discrimination, illegal sex discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment. She seeks back pay, front pay, compensatory damages and institutional reforms. No dollar amount was given in the lawsuit, according to Carifio.

Sutcliffe was fired from NIU following the 2024 season after the Huskies finished 18-34.

After losing her job at NIU, Sutcliffe was hired as an associate head coach at DePaul in August 2024. She was let go by the Big East program after the Blue Demons finished 20-30 and missed the conference tournament in 2026.

Former DePaul asst coach Abby Ramirez has been named the new head coach at St. Laurence (IL) HS after five years with the Blue Demons.



Christina Sutcliffe also will not return to the DePaul coaching staff in 2027 after two seasons. She was formerly the head coach at NIU. pic.twitter.com/pPwR1jrM3c — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 18, 2026

Sutcliffe led the NIU program for 12 years, where she was the third-winningest coach in program history with a record of 287-324. The Huskies never won a conference title during her tenure and finished second three times.

NIU's best finish with Sutcliffe at the helm came in 2016 when the Huskies posted a 35-win season and won the program's first MAC West Division title since 2000.

The lawsuit alleges that Sutcliffe was fired because she was an outspoken voice on gender equity inside the athletic department, which directly contradicts the official press release from May 2024 that stated the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

Sutcliffe's time at NIU ended a year early. She signed a contract extension in 2023 that extended her through the 2024-25 season.

The lawsuit claims that Sutcliffe raised concerns with the athletic department about the years-long delay in upgrading the softball batting cages while the baseball cages were updated quickly. She also mentions her objection to the usage of the school's logo, which features a male husky.

Sutcliffe also challenged the contract of her baseball counterpart and pressed for a third assistant after baseball made its hire. She alleges that every time she pushed back on the gender inequality, the response from the university cooled.

NIU softball coach Christina Sutcliffe alleges she was fired for raising concerns about gender inequity: delayed cage upgrades for her team while baseball got quick upgrades, unequal assistant coach positions, and a male-only logo across athletics. pic.twitter.com/ZceOSXb13r — Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local (@Daily_Chronicle) June 17, 2026

In 2023, NIU initiated a program review committee, interviewed nine softball players and produced four action items. None of the complaints held up and Sutcliffe was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Terms like “mentally abusive,” “passive-aggressive” and “culture over talent” were mentioned in the lawsuit, according to Carifio, which argued that Sutcliffe's male counterparts with multiple sports at NIU used similar methods and have not been punished. Instead, she claims that they have been praised for “demanding accountability” or “running a tight program."

Sutcliffe's lawsuit says that none of those male coaches were subjected to a formal program review or terminated.

At the time of Sutcliffe's firing, NIU cited both her performance and athlete evaluations. In April 2025, NIU's response to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed the athlete evaluations played no part in the decision.

Sutcliffe's coaching career began in 2002, when she was an assistant coach at Chattanooga before earning her first head coaching position at Rhode Island (2003-2005). She spent seven seasons at Miami (Ohio) before taking over at NIU.