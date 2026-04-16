Former Oklahoma Softball Stars Announce Major Life Changes

In recent days, the softball world learned of some exciting news about two of its favorite, former Oklahoma Sooners.

Sam Landry and Jocelyn Alo have both fulfilled life goals outside of the white lines.

Landry shared photos of her engagement to X on April 13.

The post features country-themed shots, putting Landry's Texas roots on full display. Landry picked three images to update her followers, including one with her and her now-fiancé in front of a barn-like structure, the moment he popped the question, and, of course, the dazzling ring paired with two glasses of champagne.

She captioned it with, "I love this life with you."

I love this life with you 💍🖤 pic.twitter.com/d9vjr9REOz — sam landry (@sam_landry21) April 13, 2026

In 2025, Landry was a NFCA Second Team All-American and SEC Newcomer of the Year upon transferring from Louisiana, where she spent her first three collegiate seasons.

For the Sooners, Landry posted a 1.94 ERA in 37 appearances, leading her team to a trip to the NCAA Women's College World Series (WCWS). In 27 starts, the right-hander threw 19 complete games posting a record of 25-6 over 191.2 innings. She tallied 186 strikeouts and collected four saves, limiting opponents to a .207 average.

Landry went on to become the first pick of the 2025 AUSL College Draft where she put up good numbers for the Texas Volts in her rookie campaign. Last December, she was the first athlete picked to the Portland Cascade in the AUSL's Expansion Draft.

The FIRST member of the Cascade: @sam_landry21 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Bu4UVEnbBU — Portland Cascade | AUSL (@AUSL_Cascade) December 2, 2025

A few days later, on April 15, Alo and her husband Bobby Evans Jr. welcomed a baby boy. The AUSL Chicago Bandits, Alo's current professional team, posted to X with a photo of the new family of three.

"In this season of life, I'm just soaking up all the love from everyone surrounding my little family! I'm so overjoyed to have my little boy here and want to give a shout out my husband for taking care of both of us!" Alo was quoted on the Bandits' graphic.

congratulations to Jocelyn Alo and her husband, Bobby Evans Jr., on the birth of their son, Bobby Joe Evans III!



📖: https://t.co/XoAU3kVjVL pic.twitter.com/eY0HpLs6g0 — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) April 15, 2026

Alo's career accolades in Norman, Okla. are unmatched. A back-to-back WCWS Champion and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022, Alo was the face of college softball during her five-year career. She's the current NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987), and total bases (761). Additionally, she launched 30+ home runs in a single season three different times for the Sooners.

Professionally, Alo has suited up for Athletes Unlimited, the Oklahoma City Spark, the Savannah Bananas, and recently found a home in Chicago with the Bandits organization. In 2024, she was a silver medalist for the AU Pro Softball AUX tournament when she put up a .389 batting average in 12 games with six home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBIs.

Internationally, she's worn "USA" across her chest at various events, including the Canada Cup, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Softball World Cup group stage, and the Japan All-Star Series.

2026 is the year we get to see Jocy in a Bandits uni 😤🤠 pic.twitter.com/0avlPslsha — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) January 26, 2026

These two exceptional athletes are living proof that you can dominate in the spotlight and prioritize your personal needs.