Kentucky Reports Second Softball-Related Death in 9 Days After College Umpire Dies Mid-Game

In the top of the second inning of an NAIA softball game between Campbellsville University and Union Commonwealth on Wednesday, play came to a screeching halt.

The scoreboard showed a count of two strikes and two balls, but that didn't matter because an umpire's life was quickly slipping away

One of the umpires of the doubleheader collapsed mid-game and died. An athletic trainer on site performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Meagan Murphy, Campbellsville's interim vice president of enrollment and marketing, confirmed the tragic news to The Courier Journal on Thursday.

“Campbellsville University is deeply saddened by the passing of the umpire who experienced a medical emergency during today’s home softball game," the school said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to the umpire’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are grateful to our athletic trainers, staff, and first responders for their swift and compassionate care. Out of respect for the family, no additional details will be shared at this time."

Both games are now listed as postponed.

The umpire's death is the second softball-related tragedy in the state of Kentucky in the last nine days. The first death happened on Feb. 19 when freshman Brylie Northcutt was at Russell County High School tryouts.

The freshman received CPR until she was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

Northcutt experienced "trouble breathing" and collapsed on the field, WKYT and ABC36 News reported. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was just 15 years old.

According to the Russell County coroner, Northcutt died from a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lung.

"They still don't understand, how someone their age, can be here and then not here, and I can't answer that for them," said Principal Shanna Tarter to local NBC affiliate LEX18.

Tarter remembered Northcutt "a gifted student who was quiet and kind."

Northcutt's death was a shock to the community, and the high school has brought in extra counselors and has a room specifically for her teammates to help them process their grief.

"It's just about taking care of our students here whose hearts are broken, they're confused, they don't understand, and we don't understand, and the teachers are heartbroken," Tarter said.

"We're just listening to them and trying to let them work through their emotions."

Northcutt was laid to rest in Russell Springs City Cemetery on Feb. 20.

