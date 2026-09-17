Lady Dukes and Owner, Husband of Duke Softball Coach, Sued for More Than $100,000 Over Unpaid Travel Ball Uniforms

A North Carolina-based travel softball organization and its owner have been named in a lawsuit that claims a breach of contract and alleges more than $100,000 in unpaid uniform orders.

Wooter Apparel, a New York-based apparel company that has worked with high-profile athletes and celebrities like Master P, Kawhi Leonard and Floyd Mayweather, is suing the Lady Dukes and owner James Lamar.

The Lady Dukes was founded in North Carolina in 2012 and has grown into a national powerhouse of 150 teams across six age divisions and 45 states, according to the website.

The lawsuit was filed with the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Richmond.

Robert Garson, the attorney for Wooter Apparel, told Softball On SI Thursday that a preliminary conference order was submitted to the court on Sept. 8, 2026, moving the case into the discovery process. Under the order, all parties involved have until Oct. 9, 2026, to disclose applicable insurance coverage.

The discovery deadline is Feb. 26, 2027, with a compliance conference on March 4, 2027.

Lamar, who is the husband of Duke University head softball coach Marissa Young, is responsible for $111,716.68 before fees and interest from 113 orders placed between Sept. 15, 2022, and Nov. 22, 2022, according to court documents.

Wooter Apparel seeks $111,716.68 in damages, along with interest at an annual rate of 9 percent. The lawsuit also seeks reimbursement for attorney’s fees and legal costs, as well as any other relief the court deems appropriate.

Lamar has refused to pay the outstanding bill, fees and costs, according to the complaint.

Per the complaint, Wooter Apparel, the Lady Dukes and Lamar entered into an agreement documented through orders and invoices. Wooter Apparel claims it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, while Lamar failed to make payments.

Months after placing the order, in May 2023, Lamar suffered a heart attack, spent weeks on a ventilator and months in the hospital. He had a heart and kidney transplant, underwent dozens of surgeries and was confined to a wheelchair.

I am trying hard not to ask why or how this would happen to someone who gives & cares so much for others! James had emergency heart surgery last night & is on life support fighting for his life! We know that he is in God’s hands and pray for recovery! @ladydukes16u @DukesNat_14u pic.twitter.com/l0ol26j4yZ — Marissa Young (@DukeCoachYoung) May 31, 2023

Wooter Apparel waited to serve Lamar until he was discharged from the hospital. An affidavit of service filed in the case states that a private process server delivered copies of the summons, verified complaint and exhibits to Lamar’s shared residence with Young, who accepted the papers on his behalf on Feb. 15, 2024, at 11:37 a.m.

The affidavit also states that Lamar’s brother was present for service “and deferred to Ms. Young to accept since he was there visiting his sick/injured brother.”

Both Young and the brother stated Lamar was home but was “bedridden” at the time of service.

Lamar’s attorney, Ian Smith, submitted an answer to the complaint on May 6, 2024, denying all of the allegations in Wooter Apparel’s complaint.

Softball On SI reached out to Lamar’s attorney for comment and did not receive a response.

What are the Contract Terms?

The purchase terms state that custom orders are non-refundable and typically require 20-25 business days for production. Rushed orders can be turned around in 15-18 business days.

Customers agree to the company’s non-refundable and no-return policy when placing an order.

The terms also encourage customers to purchase a custom sample before placing a full order.

Wooter Apparel states that it is not responsible for customer dissatisfaction with the final product if an order is placed without a custom sample.

A Timeline of Court Filings

Feb. 2, 2024: Summons and complaint, batch 1 purchase order, batch 2 purchase order and invoices filed with the court

Feb. 15, 2024: James Lamar was served

Feb. 27, 2024: Affirmation/Affadavit of Service filed with the court

April 12, 2024: Defendant asks for an extension of time to May 6, 2024, to answer the complaint.

May 6, 2024: Defendant submits an answer and denies allegations.

July 31, 2025: A certificate of service was filed by the Defendant documenting service of a notice of deposition on all counsel of record.

Nov. 13, 2025: Another certificate of service was filed by the Defendant for a notice of deposition. Based on the document you provided earlier, this involved the deposition of the plaintiff's corporate representative.

Dec. 5, 2025: A certificate of service was filed by the Defendant for a notice of deposition/subpoena.

Aug. 19, 2026: Plaintiff filed a Request for Judicial Intervention seeking a preliminary conference, formally bringing the case before the court for judicial management.

Aug. 20, 2026: The court filed a notice the following day.

Sept. 8, 2026: A corrected proposed preliminary conference order was filed, establishing the framework and deadlines for the case's discovery process.