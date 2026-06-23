Legendary Chattanooga Softball Coach Announces Retirement After 25 Seasons

After 25 seasons at the helm of the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced his retirement on Monday afternoon.

Under his leadership, the Mocs won 824 games, 10 Southern Conference regular season championships and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

"I'd like to thank the university for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," Reed said in a statement Monday. "All the success goes to everyone -- faculty, staff and all who have worked with our student-athletes. It belongs to everyone, not just one person. Any time you do a job that requires this much time and commitment, you have to have a special family to allow you to do this. My wife Denise has given to this program for 25 years. It's now time to give back to her, my children and grandchildren.

"It's time to enjoy a different period of life."

After an 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 Hall of Fame career, @GoMocsSB head coach Frank Reed has announced his retirement.



25 seasons.

824 wins.

21 SoCon titles.

11 NCAA Tournaments.



1 𝑳𝑬𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑨𝑹𝒀 run. 🏆



What an era. Thank you, Coach! 👏

🔗 https://t.co/3jZHKTu33x pic.twitter.com/TuLwctbHRd — Chattanooga Mocs (@GoMocs) June 22, 2026

In his final season at Chattanooga, the Mocs went 25-29-1 and lost in the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament. The last win on May 9 against Wofford marked career victory No. 1,300 for Reed.

Every player who signed with UTC as a freshman and completed her eligibility at the school won at least one SoCon championship ring and played in an NCAA tournament.

Before Chattanooga, Reed spent 10 years as the head coach at Chattanooga State Community College, where he amassed 476 wins.

"It's hard to summarize 25 years into one statement," Reed said. "There are a lot of people who've been part of the journey and success. God was able to put me in this place 25 years ago, and it's been about the opportunities we've been given to touch so many lives. When I was hired by former (athletic director) Oval Jaynes, he said. 'let's do something special.'

"Looking back, with a lot of help from the student-athletes, coaches and others, I think we've been able to accomplish that."

Reed's teams won 40-plus games seven times while topping 30 a total of 15 times, averaging 33 wins per season. The Mocs recorded nine Top 25 wins, with the highest-ranked win coming in 2003, a 2-0 victory over No. 11 Georgia Tech.

The great Frank Reed has called it a career after 25 seasons with @GoMocsSB.



His accolades are too much to list in a single post. He compiled a 824-581-1 record. A run that included 10 regular season SoCon titles & 11 tournament crowns.



A legend in every sense of the word! pic.twitter.com/w6G40ROxKi — Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) June 22, 2026

Chattanooga won 300 SoCon games with Reed at the helm, which is more than every conference school's all-time totals in the history of the league, and his 824 wins at UTC are more than every current SoCon school's all-time total except UNCG's 901.

"We are very grateful to Frank for 25 years of service to our program," UTC vice chancellor and athletic director Mark Wharton said. "His championship legacy is firmly implanted in every facet of the softball culture not only on our campus, but on the Chattanooga community.

"We wish him the best as he retires. We thank his wife Denise and daughters Amy and Dana for sharing him with us as well as the many, many student-athletes on whom he had such a positive impact."

Reed was just the third coach in program history, taking over for former Tennessee head coach Ralph Weekly and current Lady Vol head coach Karen Weekly in 2001.