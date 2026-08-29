Multiple Injuries Reported After Jet Ski Accident Involving Texas Tech Softball

Three members of the Texas Tech softball team were involved in a jet ski accident on Thursday at Lake Ransom Canyon near Lubbock, Texas.

A spokesperson confirmed the accident in an email to Softball On SI Friday night.

"Texas Tech Athletics can confirm members of its softball team were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon at Ransom Canyon Lake outside of Lubbock as part of a team event. There were thankfully no critical injuries as a result of the accident.

"All injured student-athletes have been treated and are expected to make a full recovery."

Two jet skis were involved in an accident at Lake Ransom Canyon on Thursday afternoon. Three people sustained injuries as a result of the incident. https://t.co/JrL7RRB8mq — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) August 27, 2026

The initial 911 call came in at around 3:38 p.m, according to the sheriff's office and a report from KAMC/Everything Lubbock. Three adult females sustained injuries to their extremities, legs and hand. One was taken to UMC by EMS and the other two were transported by personal vehicles.

Ransom Canyon Police Department, Ransom Canyon Fire and Texas Parks and Wildlife are reportedly investigating the incident.

More to come...