NCAA Softball May Shift Transfer Portal Window After Key Vote
There could be a major change coming to NCAA softball before the end of the 2026 season.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Thursday that the NCAA Division I Softball Oversight Committee has voted to support a proposal that would move the softball transfer portal window.
Pending cabinet approval, these changes would be effective immediately.
If approved, the window for players to enter the transfer portal would be June 8 and close on June 22. A 15-day window that is after the Women's College World Series.
The current window opens on May 26, which is in the middle of the postseason. The window is slated to close on June 24.
In a post on social media, the NFCA stated that the approvals had over 85 percent support among Division I softball head coaches, with 93 percent participation.
A move life this will provide coaches and staff playing in the NCAA Tournament the ability to focus on the game(s) instead of recruiting. For the players, they don't have to worry about entering the portal until after the season.
More updates will be available once final approval is announced.
History of the Oversight Committee
The NCAA Division I Softball Oversight Committee was formed in October 2025 and, according to NFCA CEO Carol Bruggeman, is intended to "create a path for focused efforts and action that will improve the softball experience, support our coaches and student-athletes, and promote our sport."
The 18-member committee consists of the following:
- One member of each of the P4 Conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC)
- One member from each of the three highest-ranked non-P4 conferences (based on a formula that values NCAA tournament appearances and wins over five years. Presently, that is the Sun Belt, American, and Conference USA
- Three "at-large members" from the other conferences
- Four student-athletes
- Four non-voting members (A coaches association representative, an officials coordinator, a secretary-rules editor, and a faculty athletics representative).
Here are the members:
- Natalie Honnen, Clemson, Chairperson (ACC)
- Jane Wagner, Northwestern (Big Ten)
- Tara Brooks, Tennessee (SEC)
- Jesse Martin, Oklahoma State (Big 12)
- Kevin Saal, Wichita State (American)
- Jessica Leger, Ragin’ Cajuns (Sun Belt)
- Gina Stoll, Western Kentucky (CUSA)
- Holly Van Vlymen, South Dakota State (Summit League)
- Tiffany Edlin, Long Beach State (Big West)
- Lori Perez, Sacramento State (Big Sky)
- Paige Sayler, Central Michigan, student-athlete (MAC)
- Alexis DeBoer, Washington, student-athlete (Big Ten)
- Ella Emmert, Kentucky, student-athlete (SEC)
- Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State, student-athlete (ACC)
- Vickie Van Kleeck, secretary-rules editor (non-voting member)
- Steve McCown, coordinator of officials (non-voting member)
- Carol Bruggeman, NFCA representative (non-voting member)
- Stacy Martin, faculty athletics representative (non-voting member)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.