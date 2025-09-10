New Details Emerge in Minco High School Softball Bus Accident
New details emerged on Tuesday afteroon regarding the devastating bus crash in Oklahoma carry members of the Minco High School softball team.
The crash left several members of the team injured.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Southall said the driver, 38-year-old head softball coach Cody Schmidt, swerved left to avoid a deer, struck the animal, and the bus overturned once before landing upright.
According to OHP, the bus was actually carrying 18 people, despite previous reports stating that 13 were on board. Four people were ejected when the bus rolled over.
Schmidt was the only person wearing a seatbelt, according to OHP.
Reported Injuries
- Two adults with non-serious injuries
- One adult in critical condition, not the driver
- Two children with non-serious injuries
- Two children in critical condition
Sophomore Recalls Accident in Interview
Sophomore Presley Bilderback posted a photo on social media of her lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace before speaking to Dale Denwalt and Jordan Davis of The Oklahoman on Tuesday.
"We swerved for a while, then I remember flipping on the bus," Bilderback told The Oklahoman. "I tried to hold on my best, and the first thing I remember when it stopped was just everyone crying."
Bilderback's mother, Julie, also spoke with the newspaper. She recalled getting an alert from her Life360 app and then rushing to the scene.
"It was like a war zone, she said. "It was bloody."
Long Road Ahead
One of the coaches on the bus, Jordan Benge, is recovering in the hospital and is in critical condition, according to a Meal Train page that was set up to support his wife and two children.
"Jordan Benge is currently in the hospital undergoing multiple procedures after the bus crash on Sept 8th that involved the Minco Softball team," the page states. "Jordan will be undergoing another procedure soon and has a long road to recovery ahead of him. His wife Lauren and their two kids Deacon and Marley will need our support in the meantime."
Season Cancelled
In a statement posted by Minco Public Schools Kevin Sims on Tuesday, the rest of the junior varisty and varsity seasons have been cancelled.
However, school will resume as scheduled on Wednesday. Homecoming has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. and the homecoming parade will be held on Oct. 2.
"Life is fragile—hold tightly to your loved ones," Sims stated. "We feel your prayers and support, and we ask that you continue lifting up our student-athletes, coaches, and their families as they recover."