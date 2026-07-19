New Eligibility Protest Emerges at Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament

A year after Tulsa National Little League’s eligibility was called into question, Team Oklahoma is under new scrutiny after a formal protest was filed by Texas District 27's Industrial Little League on Saturday night during the Southwest Region Tournament.

The Tulsa squad is being accused of violating Little League rules regarding residency and boundary compliance, tournament eligibility and minimum games scheduled.

According to the complaint, Tulsa has six players on its roster who are ineligible because they allegedly do not meet residency or school attendance criteria and none of the players participated in regular-season play.

The complaint also claims that Tulsa entered the tournament as a nearly intact travel team, which also violates Little League Regulation V(d), which states, “Teams are not permitted to enter the Little League program intact, or nearly intact, from non-Little League programs.”

Nine of the 10 players from last year’s team, including all three coaches, return to Team Oklahoma this year and are set to take the field for the first time in Waco, Texas, on Sunday against Texas West. One of the new additions to the roster allegedly doesn’t reside in Oklahoma, according to the complaint.

“We understand that reviewing this matter may require additional time and effort, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Industrial Little League president Jamie Lankford wrote in an email to Senior Director of Regional Operations Corey Wright and Southwest Region Director Blane Whitmire. “Our intent is not to create unnecessary difficulties or disrupt the tournament. Rather, we believe it is our responsibility to advocate for our players and to ensure that all teams are participating under the same eligibility standards established by Little League.”

To be eligible for Little League’s postseason, players must participate in at least eight regular-season games unless exempted, and teams must not include ineligible participants. Teams also have to play a 12-game regular-season schedule. The complaint alleges that Tulsa didn’t meet either scheduling requirement.

The complaint states that these violations, which span eligibility, roster integrity, and conduct, “severely undermine Little League’s fairness and community play standards.” As a result, Industrial Little League has assessed that Tulsa National Little League has denied eligible players their rightfully earned opportunities and has requested the following:

Immediate investigation into TNLL’s 2026 softball registrations, including Sports Connect records to prove registration dates and team formation (registering a nearly intact travel ball team), circumventing the Little League-required draft.

Disqualification of "Team Oklahoma" from all 2026 postseason play.

Disciplinary action against District Administrator Mindy Abbott for misconduct - facilitating ineligible player and team registrations and personal drafting of players and teams for a local LL under her authority (Conflict of Interest Regulations).

Disciplinary action against Tulsa National Little League for continued conduct facilitating ineligible player and team registrations.

Unlike the other teams in the Regional Tournaments, Tulsa National does not offer open registration for regular-season softball, according to the website.

Since Softball on SI initially reported on Tulsa National Little League in 2025, new developments of corruption within the ranks of Oklahoma Little League have surfaced. The County of Tulsa in Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc. in the spring of 2026 for 10 years of unpaid utilities at LaFortune Park, which has been exclusively leased to Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc.

The complaint filed on Saturday does not mention the ongoing, unresolved litigation.

County of Tulsa vs. Tulsa Little League Baseball, Inc. Lawsuit Details

Legal filings from the county claim that the organization is indebted for $45,685.16 in electricity costs, $14,100.77 for water and sewage services, and an additional $53,545.84 in interest spanning the last decade. The county asked the court to order Little League to vacate the premises.

A collection letter was sent to Tulsa Little League Baseball, Inc. on Jan. 22, 2026, and was obtained by KTUL reporter Burt Mummolo.

"Tulsa Little League Baseball has been a responsible uninterrupted tenant of LaFortune Park for forty-six years...Respectfully, something about your demand for TLLB payment of ten-year-old utility expenses creates a stink...," writes Attorney Richard Shallcross in a letter on behalf of the league dated Feb. 5, 2026.

Shallcross added that his client’s record shows the bills have been paid.

"No demand has ever heretofore been made by the City (water), PSO (electricity), or Tulsa County Parks Authority for payment for this ten-year history of utility expense." "...my client and I submit that you are being played by the Tulsa County Parks Director," whom he asserts, wants to cancel Little League's lease. "My client respectfully requests that you make inquiry from your client about his ulterior motives...," he wrote.

Tulsa County released a statement on March 17 in response to Shallcross.

“Tulsa County has filed a lawsuit against Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc. for unpaid utilities at LaFortune Park.

“Tulsa County has a lease agreement with Tulsa Little League Baseball that requires payment of utilities. Tulsa County has received no payment for utilities from Tulsa Little League Baseball.

“Tulsa County Parks remains committed to providing safe, clean, kind and bright recreational opportunities for local youth, including recreational baseball.”

Both parties have agreed to delay the trial until after the Little League season ends.

However, the delay in the trial does not tell the whole story, as Tulsa National Little League and Tulsa Little League Baseball, Inc. are two separate tax-exempt nonprofit entities. They both list Steve Skocik as president on all public documentation.

Who is affiliated with Little League International?

Tulsa National Little League and Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc. are two completely separate 5.01(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations that have the same president listed in their official filings with the state of Oklahoma and Skocik.

The lawsuit was filed by Tulsa County against the current leaseholder of LaFortune Park, which is Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc., and Skocik, and has been recorded in writing stating that Tulsa Little League Baseball Inc. has no affiliation with Little League International and that Tulsa National Little League is the only affiliated organization in the Tulsa area affiliated with Little League International.

Using the Little League name is a direct violation of Little League Regulation I(g)(1).

“Any funds raised using the name or trademarks of Little League must only be used for Little League activity,” the conclusion of Regulation I states: “Any violation of this regulation by the local Little League may result in revocation of the league’s charter and/or suspension of tournament privileges for the league or individuals associated with such team.”

The fact that a complaint has been filed against the same team for a second consecutive season raises more questions and new participants are demanding answers.



Why has Little League not taken action against Skocik for rule violations that are undermining the Little League trademark?

The whole situation is unfortunate. It is putting innocent kids in the spotlight for something they aren’t responsible for and if action is taken, the girls will be the ones who suffer because of adult decisions.

As of Sunday morning, there has been no public announcement from Little League International or the Southwest Region regarding the protest.