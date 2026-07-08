Oregon Softball Elevates Popular Assistant Sydney Romero

Oregon Softball announced yesterday the promotion of Sydney Romero to the position of Associate Head Coach.

Romero has worked for the past three seasons as an assistant, primarily in charge of the Ducks' defense for head coach Melyssa Lombardi.

Lombardi's staff was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Regional Staff of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. This past season, the Ducks appeared in their sixth straight NCAA Tournament and hosted regionals the past two seasons.

In 2025, the Oregon defense, which Romero oversaw, set a program record for fielding percentage at .980, which ranked fifth nationally.

Romero formerly worked as an assistant coach at Duke in 2023, working with hitters and infield defense. She helped guide the team to its first NCAA Super Regional that year.

The former Oklahoma infielder worked as a graduate assistant for OU head coach Patty Gasso in 2021 and 2022. During those years, the Sooners won back-to-back national titles. In 2022, the Oklahoma coaching staff was named the NFCA Division 1 National Coaching Staff of the Year. The Sooners went 113-7 during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As a player, Romero was a star for the Oklahoma Sooners. She won two national championships with the Sooners in 2016 and 2017. She was named the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year and was a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. She also received First-Team All-America honors twice during her playing career.

The Oregon press release noted that Romero was a four-time all-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma, finishing her career as their all-time leader in at-bats (853) and doubles (58). She also ranked second in OU career history in hits (320), extra-base hits (121) and total bases (558); third in games played (258); fourth in RBIs (215); fifth in batting average (.375), runs scored (229) and home runs (54); sixth in assists (367) and seventh in slugging percentage (.654).

February 24, 2017; Cathedral City, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners infielder Sydney Romero (2) in action against the UCLA Bruins at Big League Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero played for the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is currently playing for the Oklahoma City Spark of the AUSL, where she ranks near the top of several statistical categories for hitting.



In 2025, Romero was drafted by the Talons of the newly formed AUSL and helped the team claim both the regular season and championship series titles. Romero was the third overall pick in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Draft by the USSSA Pride, where she was named to the 2019 All-NPF Team.





Sydney Romero of the Oklahoma City Spark celebrates after hitting a home run during an AUSL softball game between the Oklahoma City Spark and the Texas Volts at Oklahoma Christian University, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect